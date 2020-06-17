Kobe Bryant Tattoos From The Crown On Shooting Arm To Bianka's Name On His Forearm

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant had multiple tattoos, the most noticeable one being the butterfly crown on the bicep of his shooting arm. Other than that, Bryant had the names of his loved ones tattooed on his arm. As per reports, the Los Angeles Lakers legend had scheduled an appointment for a new tattoo before his untimely death in January.

Kobe Bryant tattoos: The butterfly crown dedicated to Vanessa Bryant

(Image source: @nbastats official Twitter)

A crown is usually considered to be symbolic of a king. However, Bryant's tattoo was dedicated to his wife Vanessa Bryant. While the tattoo is of a traditional crown, Bryant had butterfly wings added to it. As per reports, a butterfly crown tattoo is usually a symbol of emotions, respect, feelings, power, authority and connections. Over the years, Bryant added to his butterfly crown tattoo by shading around it.

Kobe Bryant tattoos: Kobe Bryant's Vanessa Bryant tattoo with wings

(Image source: Nike.com)

Kobe Bryant tattoos: Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

Right below his flower crown tattoo, Kobe Bryant wrote Vanessa's name along with angel wings attached to a nimbus with the word Psalm and roman number XXVII. Bryant got the tattoos made in 2003, when he was accused of rape charges. Bryant admitted to committing adultery but denied the rape charges.

During a press conference with Vanessa, Bryant apologized to her and their family, calling her his backbone, blessing and the piece of his heart. The case was reportedly settled outside of the court a year later.

The word 'Psalm' and roman numeral 'XXVII' most likely refers to a Bible passage. Popular tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, who is situated in Los Angeles, was the one who drew Bryant's tattoo and had also posted about it on social media. As per reports, the tattoos could represent his faith as a Catholic, along with being a reference to his struggles.

Kobe Bryant daughters: Kobe Bryant tattoos on his forearm dedicated to his daughters, Natalie, Capri and Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant daughters: Bryant was going to add Capri's name to Kobe Bryant tattoos

Kobe Bryant honoured his daughters by writing their names – Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria Onore, and Bianka Bella – on his forearm. There was a diamond under Natalia's name, as the word 'diamante' means 'diamond' in English. Bryant also shared a video of himself getting the tattoo made, along with a photo.

As per reports, the five-time NBA champion's tattoo artist revealed that Bryant was supposed to get the name of his younger daughter (Capri Kobe) tattooed on February 5, which was a few days after his death. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Vanessa Bryant recently shared that she got a tattoo made to honour her late husband and daughter.

(Image source: @kobebryant official Instagram, @nbastats official Twitter)