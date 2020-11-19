NBA Draft 2020: Sheck Wes Announces He's Entered The Draft, Fans Hope For Mo Bamba Pairing

All eyes are on the NBA Draft 2020 as fans anxiously wait to see how the teams fare after the event. With many exciting players in the NBA Draft 2020, pundits have spent time analyzing the possible options for all the teams. While the NBA Draft 2020 continues to make headlines as teams make their picks, American rapper Sheck Wes grabbed eyeballs after he announced that he has entered the NBA Draft 2020. After the announcement, several fans reacted to the unique development, with many making Mo Bamba references as well.

Also Read: Klay Thompson Injury Update: Warriors Star Suffers Possible Achilles Injury During Workout

Sheck Wes NBA draft news announced by rapper online

The Harlem-bred rapper took to Instagram to make the shock announcement on Wednesday night. Sharing a series of pictures of himself training and practising with players, the 22-year-old revealed that he has entered the NBA Draft this year. The rapper wrote that going pro and playing in the NBA is something that he has always strived for.

Also Read: Jazz Select Udoka Azubuike With 27th Pick In NBA Draft

Revealing more, Sheck Wes wrote that he has always wanted to follow his passion for music and basketball, as he said that his dream has come true by entering the NBA Draft. Sheck Wes also thanked the NBA for their hard work and for allowing him to work out and talk with them. While concluding, he thanked his fans as he asked everyone to tune into the NBA Draft 2020.

Fans react after Sheck Wes rapper makes NBA Draft claim

SHECK WES NBA DRAFT LESGOOOOOOOOO OWWWWWWWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/hCP2cUXhwq — ☆𝙇𝙄𝙕𝙓𝙍𝘿☆ (@_lizxrd) November 18, 2020

Sheck Wes after the 60th pick in the draft pic.twitter.com/dIu0kSv8kS — 𝔸𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟🌟👨🏽‍🦯💤(6-3) (@BookerWRLD) November 19, 2020

After Sheck Wes broke the news online, many fans took to social media to react to the development. Fans referred to Sheck Wes’ college basketball career, while also making references to his famous friendship with Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba. Complex while disclosing the Sheck Wes college basketball details revealed that the rapper played competitive basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), youth league before his modelling and singing career took off.

Also Read: As Always, NBA Draft Has A Very International Feel

Tell Mo Bamba to get ready for Sheck Wes is gonna meet him in the paint. — T1 🇵🇭🎮🏀 (@ayoitsmeT1_CL) November 19, 2020

Mo Bamba need to force the magic to draft Sheck Wes pic.twitter.com/AjRe2i3MUY — Leonard Brown (@Leeeeenard) November 18, 2020

Sheck Wes and Mo Bamba when they meet each other on the Magic pic.twitter.com/8sBWLe5rc2 — Zi.... (@zi_was_here) November 18, 2020

Imagine devoting your whole life to basketball just to get drafted behind Sheck Wes😭 — Rahz🦦 (@WannaBeReeceSr) November 18, 2020

Many users also pointed out to the longtime friendship between Sheck Wes and Orlando Magic star Mo Bamba. Notably, Sheck Wes is best known for his 2017 song “Mo Bamba”. The duo has talked about their friendship in the past, with even the song shedding light on their college basketball days together.

As fans took to social media to mention Sheck Wes, several of them hoped that the duo gets the chance to play in the NBA together. The 22-year-old’s inclusion also split opinion, with many claiming that the rapper shouldn’t be in the NBA Draft 2020 ahead of other deserving players.

Also Read: NBA Draft Live Updates: Wolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick, Hornets Get LaMelo

Image Credits: Sheck Wes Instagram