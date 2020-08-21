Stephen Curry Sports New Hairdo As Wife Ayesha Curry Drools Over Warriors Star

Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry represented his team during the 2020 NBA draft lottery conducted by ESPN. While Minnesota Timberwolves (represented by D'Angelo Russell) won the top pick for the upcoming NBA Draft, Curry was seen sporting cornrows for the NBA draft lottery. Fans immediately resorted to sharing the photo with jokes and memes on social media. However, Ayesha Curry couldn't help but post on Instagram, marvelling at how good Curry looks. The Warriors won the No. 2 pick.

Steph Curry hairstyle: Aysha Curry shares IG story of Stephen Curry sporting cornrows

(Ayesha Curry Instagram)

While Curry appeared on the 2020 NBA draft lottery, Ayesha Curry shared a video of the three-time NBA champion. "Wow", Ayesha Curry wrote in her story, adding many more Ws and exclamation marks. She added that Instagram filter with hearts in the video, zooming in on Curry, who is working with some hair equipment as he turns back and smiles at the camera.

Fans react to Steph Curry hairstyle on Twitter

Steph Curry with the cornrows, Add that to the list of things we didn’t expect in 2020 pic.twitter.com/RtqTIp16wV — Texas 3-Step Podcast ðŸ¤ (@Texas3Step) August 21, 2020

Steph Curry looking like a GTA V load screen #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/96QvOU09AL — Horatio Velveteen (@lounginaddict) August 21, 2020

Of course, fans flooded Twitter with jokes about the 32-year-old star trying cornrows, while surprised by how good Curry was looking. One user asked Curry to take the cornrows out immediately, while another expressed concern over the Warriors star's hairline, which they claimed is pushed back to the middle of his hair. He surprised fans with the cornrows, who said this was one thing no one expected in 2020.

Along with his hairstyle, Curry was also seen in a Breonna Taylor t-shirt, asking for justice and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman based in Louisville, was killed inside her house on March 13.

As the Timberwolves and Warriors won the first and second pick respectively, the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls got the third and fourth pick. The lottery was conducted virtually this year, with representatives from all 14 teams available on the video conference as the picks for the draft were drawn in Secaucus, New Jersey. The draft is scheduled for October 16.

Curry and Russell, who were teammates till Warriors traded the latter for Andrew Wiggins, were the last two representatives on the screen when the pick was revealed. Curry briefly spoke about the Warriors terrible and strange season, where they finished last after making it to five back-to-back NBA Finals. This will also be the first NBA postseason Curry will miss since the 2011-2012 season.

Adding to the that, the Warriors were without the Splash Brothers – Curry and Klay Thompson – this year. Thompson missed the entire season because of his torn ACL, while Curry played only four games before being sidelined after breaking his hand.

"It's weird," Curry told Rachel Nichols, who was hosting the lottery. "You showed that clip of the journey we've been on the past five or six years. ... We want every experience in the league, so now we are in the lottery trying to get a high draft pick." He added that they will see what happens, but it also will give them a perspective on what team they will have next season. The NBA playoffs Round 1 is currently going on. The Finals will start in September and will extend till October in case a seventh game is needed.

(Image credit: Ayesha Curry Instagram – @ayeshacurry)