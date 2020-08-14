Drake Goes Off Against Kevin Durant In 'Laugh Now Cry Later' Music Video; Watch Here

Drake recently dropped a new song and music video titled Laugh Now Cry Later. The music was entirely filmed at the Nike Headquarters in Oregon, USA and at times also looks like an extended advertisement for Nike. Laugh Now Cry Later features Lil Durk and will be listed in Drake's next album titled Certifies Lover Boy. If shooting an entire music video at the Nike HQ was not aesthetic enough, Drake went miles ahead and featured cameos of Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr. to star alongside him. Check out the video below -

Laugh Now Cry Later music video

Kevin Durant features early on the video where he and Drake can be seen taking on each other in a basketball match. In the brief appearance, Durant dominates the Canadian star, dunking a clean shot against him. Durant hasn't featured in an NBA game since 2019, where he ruptured his Achilles while facing Drake's Raptors in a Finals game.

The basketball star has been in recovery since then. It had been a while since Durant was seen playing on-screen thus fans of the star appreciated his feature in Drake's music video.

Image courtesy - Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later music video

This is like Warriors fan fiction, circa Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/xU0p166Cfw — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) August 14, 2020

Besides Durant, Odell Beckham Jr. also makes an appearance in the music video. Odelle and Drake have reportedly been friends for years and have also been vocally admiring of one another. Furthermore, in the video, Drake gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch, an American football running back.

Drake got all the routes in the book pic.twitter.com/IPoPJ0AiIx — ðŸŒ« (@firck8) August 14, 2020

Lmao I literally watched Drake get tackle by Marshawn Lynch on repeat pic.twitter.com/YurwLF8Eik — Fezzii ðŸŒ˜ (@__fezzii) August 14, 2020

The title of Drake's next album was announced right after the single music video was released. The Toronto star's latest single has dropped just a week after he appeared in the newly-released Fixtape project by labelmates Popcaan. This year, Drake has featured in a number of songs for various artists.

He featured in Lil Yatchy's Oprah's Bank account along with Headie One's Only You Freestyle and Dj Khaled's Greece and Popstar. Drake had previously promised that his sixth studio album will be out by Summer 2020 but he missed the deadline. Though, he released Dark Lane Demo Tapes back in May 2020 which debuted at No. 2 at Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart.

