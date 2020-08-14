Drake Plays Hoops With Kevin Durant, Throws Ball With OBJ & Marshawn Lynch In Latest Track

On Thursday, Canadian rapper Drake released the official music video for his latest single "Laugh Now Cry Later." His new collaboration with rapper Lil Durk featured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Drake dropped a teaser on Wednesday where the rapper was seen riding a lime-green jet ski. While he skipped the music track for the teaser, fans instantly guessed it was a hint for a new track/album.

Laugh Now Cry Later features cameos from Kevin Durant, OBJ and Beast Mode

Directed by Dave Meyers, the music video was reportedly shot at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon and features cameos from some of most high-profile athletes in North America. To begin with, the rapper was seen playing basketball with Kevin Durant in a dimly lit court. In subsequent scenes, Drake appears to be chasing a ball thrown by Browns' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. While OBJ is usually on the receiving end during NFL games, the WR played signal-caller to Drake in the video. The best cameo was, however, from former Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch. 'Beast Mode' did what he did best on the field - taking down opponents. This time he tackled Drake to the floor before walking out in style.

Laugh Now Cry Later was co-produced by Cardogotwings, GRy, Yung Exclusive, and Roget Chahayed. The release of the music video was accompanied by an announcement from the rapper where he noted the track will be a part of his upcoming album, "Certified Lover Boy." While the Canadian rapper did not provide a launch date for his new album, it is expected the same will be released soon.

The music industry - like any other industry - has relatively slowed down in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Drake continues to rack up singles collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry. The latest track follows a number of collaborations in 2020, which includes "Popstar” and "Greece" with DJ Khaled, “Life Is Good” with Future and “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn” with Popcaan.

(Image Credits: Drake YouTube)