NBA Fans Excited Over LeBron James Playing 18th Season, Rooting For Lakers' 'two-peat'

With his 2019-20 NBA season, LeBron James has helped cement his position as the king. Named Time's Athlete of the Year 2020, James fulfilled his promise of leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title. Now, at the age of 35, James continues to dominate the scene, ready to aim for a two-peat in 2021. With the four-time NBA champion about to begin his 18th NBA season, fans discuss his game, dominance, while showing no signs of slowing down.

Also read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis clinch top 2 spots on best 100 list after Lakers title win

NBA fans are excited to see LeBron James 18th season

Crazy to think this is LeBron’s 18th season. 👑



(via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/oLugtfodmK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

Bron been playing longer than most his fans have been alive — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖊°🌎☄️💕 (@threevincenzo) December 10, 2020

I can’t wait for LeFraud to retire so the Kings can run the west. — Liam © (@SimmonsDPOY2021) December 10, 2020

What’s even crazy is I don’t even see him starting to slow down for another 3-4 seasons. Scary — Brian Ross (@ThirdIRoss) December 10, 2020

He honestly might not, he could legitimately go till 45 — Oakley Howard (@_oakhow_) December 10, 2020

All great things come to an end but this dude isn’t slowing down bro. 🐐 — Jose Camacho (@DMVsGreatest) December 10, 2020

"What’s even crazy is I don’t even see him starting to slow down for another 3-4 seasons. Scary," one fan wrote, while another was sure James won't be slowing till he is 40. Unlike many others, James spends millions on his body, wanting to maintain his level of athleticism. At 35, James averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.2 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field.

While the fair share of haters labelled him "LeFraud", Lakers fans are hoping for back-to-back championships. Some even brought up his son Bronny James, who could be drafted in 2023, the same year James' contract with the Lakers will come to an end. Some older NBA fans marvelled at James' level of gameplay, and how his 18-year NBA career is more than a younger fan's age.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals Kobe Bryant's advice, calls LeBron James his 'idol'

LeBron James contract extension

LeBron will have earned $435M in his career after the extension through 2022-23 is done 💰



Just a kid from Akron.



(via @BobbyMarks42) pic.twitter.com/2xYb1tWYgg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2020

Weeks after the Lakers were crowned the 2020 NBA Champions, the team and James agreed upon an $85 million two-year contract extension. Per reports, by the time James is done, he will have earned $433 million in his career. With the extension, James has somewhat confirmed his stay at the Lakers, even though he might no longer be in his prime.

The new contract will be effective after the 2020-21 season. Per Spotrac, James will earn $36,879,761 for the next season. After that, he will see a $180,000 increase in his yearly salary. By 2022-23, James will be earning $44.47 million.

Also read | LeBron James loves Jared Dudley's MJ-esque 'I'm back' post after signing new Lakers deal

LeBron James NBA career

In 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted an 18-year-old James. He played with them for seven seasons, before moving to the Miami Heat in one controversial move in 2010. While he won two consecutive titles in Miami, people elsewhere hated James. Fans from Cleveland saw it as a betrayal, even turning to burn his merchandise and billboards in the city and state.

However, James returned to the Cavaliers in 2014, winning them their first-ever title in 2016. After losing the NBA Finals 4-0 to the Golden State Warriors in 2018, James moved to the Lakers. His first year with the team did not bring the expected results, and James missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in seven years. This year, with Anthony Davis, James bagged his fourth NBA title.

The NBA 2020-21 season will begin on December 22, with Lakers facing the LA Clippers on opening night at 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST).

Also read | Agency: LeBron James contract extension with Lakers is worth $85 million

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Twitter)