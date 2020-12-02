Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Kobe Bryant's Advice, Calls LeBron James His 'idol'

Giannis Antetokounmpo has heaped praise on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in a recent interview ahead of the new NBA season. The reigning two-time MVP has been linked with a move away from the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason, and his praise on Kobe Bryant and LeBron has seen the Lakers mooted as a potential landing spot. Fondly known as the Greek Freak, Giannis has developed into one of the finest players in the NBA over the past few seasons, since the Bucks picked him at 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft.

Giannis Lakers trade: Bucks star heaps praise on Kobe Bryant, LeBron James

In an interview with Harris Stavrou on Cosmote Tv, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke at length on his ambitions and career so far in the NBA. The 25-year-old said that while he does not care about losing out on the MVP, he does place a premium on winning games and championships. Milwaukee were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season, and the Bucks have made some big moves in a bid to keep their star man on board.

Giannis has been often linked with a trade to champions Lakers, with his brother Kostas also plying his trade in LA. When questioned whether he would be fine in a system where he was not the star player, the reigning two-time MVP cryptically claimed that if LeBron James or Anthony Davis decide to join him in Milwaukee, he would welcome them with open arms and will not care if he is the star player or not. The 25-year-old also said that he would hardly care if he missed out on an MVP award, saying that seven years ago he was playing in the second division and will not lose his mind if he fails to bag the honour.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV just now: "If LeBron, KD, or AD want to join me in Milwaukee, i will be happy. I don't care about being number 1, or number 2, or number 3". More to follow... — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

The Greek Freak also spoke highly of Lebron James, who fired the Lakers to the championship last season. Giannis stated that LeBron was his idol and the best in the world and him winning the MVP does not change that. The 25-year-old also revealed the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's advice to him before his tragic death in January earlier this year. Giannis reveals that Kobe told him to sacrifice to win and become great.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV: "Kobe told me to sacrifice if i want to win and be great. LeBron is the best in the world, MVP is another story, i can tell that he is the best and my idol, he is 17 years in the League". — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

While the Greek Freak's comments are like to fuel speculation of a Giannis Lakers trade, rumours suggest that the 25-year-old is close to signing a supermax contract extension with the Bucks. Milwaukee have offered a contract worth whopping $247.3 million to Giannis, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit, making it the largest contract in NBA history. If the Greek Freak declines the extension, he will have an endless number of suitors in free agency next season, including the Lakers.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)