Charles Barkley To Sell NBA 1993 MVP Award For Developing Hometown Alabama

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has decided to sell his MVP trophy to assist his hometown community. The 57-year-old former NBA star has decided to auction off his Charles Barkley MVP award along with a few other items of memorabilia. Following the auctioning off of his accolades, Charles Barkley has big plans for redevelopment in his hometown Leeds, Alabama.

Inspiring! NBA great #CharlesBarkley will auction off his basketball memorabilia to finance the building of affordable housing in his hometown. The housing will also be sustainable! #GoGreen https://t.co/WmIpfaALfO — NYSAFAH (@NYSAFAH) March 9, 2020

Charles Barkley MVP record with Phoenix Suns

Charles Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns back in the 1992-93 season and led them to 62 wins as well as the best record in the NBA. He averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the calendar year, but the Suns tasted defeat against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.

Charles Barkley MVP to be sold

However, due to a fabulous season with the Phoenix Suns, the Power Forward received the Charles Barkley MVP award. The Charles Barkley MVP award of 1993 is now set to be auctioned off along with the two gold medals 'Chuck' won during his playing days.

Never forget your roots.

It’s a cliché, but for many athletes including Charles Barkley, it’s true. https://t.co/ctMnOfLtwI — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 7, 2020

Sir Charles, also commonly known as Chuck, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 in honour of his 16-year career in which he was nominated 11 times to an All-Star team.

Charles Barkley MVP funds to pay for affordable housing

Currently a TNT analyst, Chuck has admitted that he has plans for redevelopment in his hometown Leeds. Chuck is keen on purchasing plots for the betterment of landscaping in Alabama. If possible, the Charles Barkley MVP sale could generate enough funds to provide green housing in Leeds. The former NBA star is embracing his philanthropic attributes to his maximum ability.

