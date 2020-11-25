NBA Free Agency: Heat's Plan To Extend Adebayo Contract Could Mean End Of Giannis Pursuit

The Miami Heat, even before their spectacular playoffs run, were linked to reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Giannis himself has denied the rumours linking him with a move away from Milwaukee, reports spoke about the two-time NBA MVP signing with the Heat if Milwaukee does not make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Bucks failed to make it to the Finals, being ousted by the Heat, Miami is now unlikely to make a move for the 2019-20 MVP.

Also read | NBA free agency: DeMarcus Cousins set for Rockets move despite injury-ravaged season

Bam Adebayo contract will max out Miami Heat salary cap

Few things with Bam & MIA doing a contract extension now:



-Takes away somewhere between $13-$18M of 2021 cap space



-Heat can still get to max space, but it's definitely harder without moving some guys



-Bam & Giannis share an agent, so there could be some early knowledge here — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 24, 2020

As per reports, the Heat and Bam Adebayo have agreed upon a five-year contract extension which is worth around $163 million. The contract will probably be signed after a physical from Adebayo, which is scheduled for this week. As per the Associated Press, this will be the richest Heat contract in terms of the total value.

Adebayo will be making $5.1 million for the 2020-21 season, which is the final year of his rookie contract. After that, the extension will earn him around $28.1 million annually. Reports add that if he makes the All-NBA team, his annual salary will increase.

Also read | NBA free agency: Brandon Ingram agrees to $158m maximum extension with Pelicans

Bam Adebayo extension to spell an end to the Heat's Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit

Extending Bam now doesn’t allow the Heat to maintain cap flexibility. It looks like the pursuit of Giannis could be over. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2020

While an Adebayo contract could help the Heat in the long run, it does put an end to their reported pursuit for Giannis. An extension will not allow their team to have salary-cap flexibility, which will be needed for a massive Giannis contract. The Greek Freak – who is up for a supermax extension – could sign a $500 million or more contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Bucks fans were more than on board with the Adebayo extension, certain Heat fans wanted a Giannis trade. "Good. Takes a team out of Giannis running," one user wrote. Another demanded to know what they would do about Giannis, who could eventually lead them to another NBA title.

Also read | NBA salary cap to take a $3M to $12M hit due to COVID-19, cap could remain at $109M

Fans react to the Adebayo contract meaning the end of their Giannis pursuit

They said the same shit last year about jimmy — kC (8-1) (@SwayTapes) November 24, 2020

He had one decent season. And hes getting extended? Lmfao everyone is getting pay days nowadays — Toxic Laker Fanboy 24 (@Toxic_Laker_Fan) November 24, 2020

Giannis going to Warriors bro. That’s where his wife is from — kyle❄️🏀 (@kylehaughy) November 24, 2020

Good. Takes a team out of Giannis running — Noah (@NoahYyz) November 24, 2020

They prolly just gonna give him a 1 year extension to avoid his FA and then later on give him the extension he deserves. — Demarcus Knowlés🔥 (@BugattiKnowles) November 24, 2020

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: Miami Heat ready to part ways with Tyler Herro for Giannis

(Image credits: AP)