NBA Free Agency: DeMarcus Cousins Set For Rockets Move Despite Injury-ravaged Season

The Houston Rockets have offered DeMarcus Cousins a new lease of life, ending his stay in the NBA free agency market. The 30-year-old has been battling a series of injury problems for the better part of three years, including missing the entirety of the 2019-20 season. The four-time All-Star has had a lengthened rehabilitation period due to the coronavirus pandemic and will hope to return in style when the new season begins next month.

DeMarcus Cousins Rockets deal: Ex-Pelicans star set to join James Harden in Houston

Speaking to Marc Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, DeMarcus Cousins confirmed that his NBA free agency stint was over agreeing on a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets.

The 30-year-old last played in an NBA game for the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19 after recovering from a quadriceps tear in April, which followed an Achilles injury while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2018. The four-time All-Star has managed just 78 appearances in his last three seasons and was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers after he tore his ACL during a training workout in August.

Cousins will sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources said. Houston expressed interest in signing the four-time All-Star before the NBA restart in July. Cousins serves as an upside signing, and has shown focus and drive in rehab through multiple long-term injuries. https://t.co/LUCaKrWwcj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

According to ESPN, the 30-year-old has averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his career so far. The 30-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games with the Warriors which culminated with the NBA Finals defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

The DeMarcus Cousins contract will be a $2.6 million non-guaranteed deal, as the franchise was limited to offering the veteran's minimum to the 30-year-old. The DeMarcus Cousins trade hints at the Rockets' willingness to aid their rebounding woes. Houston agreed on a deal with former Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood on a three-year, $41 million contract on Friday as new head coach Stephen Silas aims to help the Rockets mount a serious challenge.

Yahoo Sources: Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins worked out for the Houston Rockets today and impressed the organization, quelling any health concerns. He’s as hungry as ever. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 23, 2020

The four-time All-Star, for now, joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook who are reportedly lobbying for a move away. Cousins was one one of the top big men in the NBA before suffering a series of spells on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old, if back to his very best, will be an asset for the Rockets but it seems unlikely considering the number of injuries and surgeries he has been through. Nonetheless, Houston has been admirers of the four-time All-Star and has been intrigued with his skillset and potential in their system. The Rockets needed center depth and Cousins will be an astute pick if he can remain fit for most of the season.

