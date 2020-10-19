NBA free agents 2020: VanVleet, Carmelo Anthony and other players available this offseason

Quick links:
With the 2019-20 season wrapped with Los Angeles Lakers as the champions, fans now wait for the NBA free agency to arrive. While we have multiple players entering free agency this season, most stars – Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram – are expected to re-sign with their team after declining their player option. Additionally, most teams have limited cap space left.
NBA Free Agency starts October 18th...— 𝙆𝙮𝙡𝙚 🔮 (@PeakLuka) October 12, 2020
Here some notable Free Agents:
Anthony Davis
Brandon Ingram
DeMar DeRozan
Fred VanVleet
Montrezl Harrell
Gordon Hayward
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Goran Dragic
Davis Bertans
Danilo Gallinari
With rumours about an $85 million four-year contract, the Toronto Raptors star could sign the biggest deal of his career this season. According to reports, while Raptors will aim to re-sign VanVleet, the New York Knicks are also interested in acquiring VanVleet. While both Davis and Ingram are reported to re-sign, VanVleet could also be the most high-profile signing this offseason.
While Gallinari and the OKC Thunder might have been eliminated from the postseason earlier than they expected, the 32-year-old as been pivotal in the team's regular-season campaign. Reports state that multiple teams could seek the shooting guard, including the Boston Celtics, who failed to reach the NBA Finals this season. Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers are other teams linked to Gallinari.
While the LA Clippers blew their 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets during the playoffs round two, Harrell has posted career-high scores and rebounds this season. However, he performed inconsistently during the postseason. As per reports, the 26-year-old could end up with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, while the Charlotte Hornets might also be an option.
Previously, Carmelo Anthony has stated that he wants to end his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, rumours add that if Melo wants a bigger role in a team, he might sign with a team, possibly the New York
Alongside LeBron James, Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA title in 10 years. Following past rumours, the latest reports confirmed that Davis would re-sign after declining his available player option. His player option is worth $28.7 million, and he could end up signing a four-year contract worth over $140 million. Brandon Ingram, on the other hand, will be a restricted free agent but will re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.