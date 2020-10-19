NBA free agents 2020: VanVleet, Carmelo Anthony and other players available this offseason

With the 2019-20 season wrapped with Los Angeles Lakers as the champions, fans now wait for the NBA free agency to arrive. While we have multiple players entering free agency this season, most stars – Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram – are expected to re-sign with their team after declining their player option. Additionally, most teams have limited cap space left.

NBA free agents: Fred VanVleet, Carmelo Anthony and other players to hit free agency

Fred VanVleet – Unrestricted

With rumours about an $85 million four-year contract, the Toronto Raptors star could sign the biggest deal of his career this season. According to reports, while Raptors will aim to re-sign VanVleet, the New York Knicks are also interested in acquiring VanVleet. While both Davis and Ingram are reported to re-sign, VanVleet could also be the most high-profile signing this offseason.

Danilo Gallinari – Unrestricted

While Gallinari and the OKC Thunder might have been eliminated from the postseason earlier than they expected, the 32-year-old as been pivotal in the team's regular-season campaign. Reports state that multiple teams could seek the shooting guard, including the Boston Celtics, who failed to reach the NBA Finals this season. Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers are other teams linked to Gallinari.

Montrezl Harrell – Unrestricted

While the LA Clippers blew their 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets during the playoffs round two, Harrell has posted career-high scores and rebounds this season. However, he performed inconsistently during the postseason. As per reports, the 26-year-old could end up with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, while the Charlotte Hornets might also be an option.

Will Carmelo Anthony return to the Trail Blazers?

Previously, Carmelo Anthony has stated that he wants to end his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, rumours add that if Melo wants a bigger role in a team, he might sign with a team, possibly the New York

Anthony Davis contract

Alongside LeBron James, Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA title in 10 years. Following past rumours, the latest reports confirmed that Davis would re-sign after declining his available player option. His player option is worth $28.7 million, and he could end up signing a four-year contract worth over $140 million. Brandon Ingram, on the other hand, will be a restricted free agent but will re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other Unrestricted free agents

Goran Dragic

Paul Millsap

Jae Crowder

Hassan Whiteside

Marc Gasol

Serge Ibaka

Reggie Jackson

Davis Bertans

Kent Bazemore

Tristan Thompson

Joe Harris

Marcus Morris

Derrick Favors

Jeff Teague

Jordan Clarkson

DeMarcus Cousins

Restricted free agents

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Dario Saric

Kris Dunn

Malik Beasley

Thon Maker

Other players with player options

Gordon Hayward – $32 million

DeMar DeRozan – $27.8 million

Otto Porter Jr – $26.6 million

Andre Drummond – $25.4 million

Nicolas Batum – $24 million

Tim Hardaway Jr – $17.7 million

Evan Fournier – $17 million

James Johnson – $14.4 million

Kelly Olynyk – $12.5 million

Tony Snell – $11.5 million

Jerami Grant – $9.1 million

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – $8.2 million

