NBA Great Reggie Miller Slams NYPD Chief's Claim Of Unfair Treatment During Protests

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller hammered the chief officer of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for his comments on how the police force has been mistreated off late. The Reggie Miller Twitter post drew plenty of attention as the 54-year-old revealed that he has no sympathy for the police force amid their bashing over the past two weeks in relation to the George Floyd death. The Reggie Miller Twitter post also stated that there were no members of the African-American community that were standing behind the NYPD chief during the time of his speech, raising the racism issue amid the Black Lives Matter campaign.

CRY ME A RIVER... You’ve been getting roasted for 2 weeks, now imagine the black and brown people their entire lives.. Also are there any black cops in NYC that’s support your whining rant, I just see a sea of white faces.. Stop👏🏾killing👏🏾us👏🏾and👏🏾you👏🏾don’t👏🏾have👏🏾to👏🏾worry.. pic.twitter.com/Diqc5x3Ro8 — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) June 10, 2020

Black Lives Matter: Reggie Miller Twitter post bashing NYPD chief

NBA legend Reggie Miller took to Twitter to slam the NYPD chief who addressed the media over the backlash being faced by the police over the past few weeks. The Reggie Miller Twitter response began in a sarcastic manner as the former Pacers shooting guard mocked the NYPD chief over his frustrations in comparison to the anger of the African-American community. Miller explained that the police force has been feeling the heat from the local public for just over two weeks but the African-American people have had to deal with racism and injustice for their whole lives.

Reggie Miller further added that he never saw any African-American police officer in the video supporting the NYPD chief during his "whining rant". Miller felt no remorse for the visibly furious police chief addressing the media and stated that he could only see white faces that were standing behind him once again highlighting the alleged racism in the US. In conclusion, the NBA commentator for TNT added that if the police force stops with the unjust killing of innocent African-American people they wouldn't have to worry about any repercussions. The 'Reggie Miller NYPD chief slamming' tweet received over 16,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

Black Lives Matter: NYPD chief addresses George Floyd death

The NYPD chief, who was identified as Mike O' Meara, stated that not all cops are similar to Derek Chauvin, the man who was responsible for choking the unarmed George Floyd to death with his knee. O' Meara also added that the police need to be treated with some respect as they are not animals and the protests only succeeded in the police being seen as 'thugs'. More so, the NYPD chief claimed that the protests and attacks on the police officers over the last few days have been disgusting.

