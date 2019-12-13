NBA Heads To Mexico In The 2020-21 Season With New G League Team Capitanes

The NBA is all set to continue its expansion in the international market after the league decided to launch a G league team in Mexico. G League, which is NBA’s official minor league will be welcoming Capitanes, a professional basketball team based in Mexico City, becoming the first team from outside the US and Canada to join the league. Capitanes becomes the NBA G League’s 29th team and will make its debut for the 2020-21 season. The team will play its NBA G League home games at the Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

Also Read: David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Rushed To Emergency Surgery After Brain Hemorrhage

NBA G League reaches Mexico

The announcement was made on Friday morning IST by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver prior to the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Detroit Pistons as part of The NBA Mexico Games 2019. Capitanes, which was established in 2016, currently competes in Mexico’s Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional. Speaking about the latest development, Adam Silver said that bringing an NBA G League team to Mexico City is a historic milestone for the NBA which demonstrates league's commitment to basketball fans in Mexico and across Latin America.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Sign With Lakers Or Clippers Via Buyout

NBA: Capitanes performance in Mexico league

The new NBA G League team are two-time Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional runner-up and League of the Americas’ semi-finalist. Capitanes debuted in the 2017-18 season. In September 2019, the team took part in the NBA G League International Challenge. Starting next season, Capitanes will play in the NBA G League for an initial term of five years. The team is owned and operated by Moisés Cosío and a group of minority investors.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry Share Bro Moment As 'Board Man' Receives NBA Championship Ring

NBA G League schedule

The schedule for the 2020-21 NBA G League season, which gets underway in November 2020, will be announced in August 2020.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Candidly Reveals The Biggest Challenge He Has Faced In The NBA So Far