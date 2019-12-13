Stephen Curry Candidly Reveals The Biggest Challenge He Has Faced In The NBA So Far

Golden State Warriors' star player Stephen Curry has been sidelined from many games this season due to a broken hand. Curry broke his left hand four games into the NBA 2019-20 season while playing against the Phoenix Suns. He has been out of action ever since and will take a few more months before returning. In a recent interview with a sports website, Curry revealed that sitting out of games due to his injury is the hardest thing he has had to do.

NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry comments on being sidelined

Curry, who will be out until February at the most, admitted that not being able to help his beleaguered team has been difficult. The 2-time NBA MVP added that he has mostly been injured during the off-season. However, that year was the lockout year, therefore there was less time on the shelf. This year, Curry thinks that he is going to lose his mind.

NBA 2019-20: The Golden State Warriors' disastrous season

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

Owing to off-season roster changes and major players being injured, the Warriors have fallen to the worst record in NBA 2019-20. Kevin Durant departed to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency, while Klay Thompson was injured during the sixth game of the NBA 2018-19 finals. Stephen Curry's injury further worsened the Warriors' game. New player D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green have also been out of a few games due to injury. Despite rookie Eric Paschall performing well, the Warriors have not been able to bag 5 wins this season. The Warriors last lost to the New York Knicks in a 124-122 overtime encounter and will play the Utah Jazz next on Friday, December 13 EST (Saturday, December 14 IST).

