Steph Curry Posts Adorable Video Of His One-year-old Son Working Out On Instagram

Basketball News

NBA: Steph Curry recently posted a video of his son Canon W Jack Curry working out while the Golden State Warriors star guided him through the exercises.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry

As the NBA suspension enters its fourth week, Steph Curry continues to share updates with his fans via Instagram. The Golden State Warriors star and his wife Ayesha Curry have constantly been spreading awareness about the virus, while also donating for COVID-19 relief. Steph Curry recently posted a video of his son Canon W Jack Curry working out. 

Also read | Steph Curry among top USA sports stars donating signed items to COVID-19 relief fund

Steph Curry Instagram: Steph Curry son Canon W Jack Curry works out in his new Instagram video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Also road | Steph Curry Instagram: Curry wonders 'When will sports return?' during interview with Dr. Fauci

Steph Curry Instagram: Steph Curry son does push-ups and sit-ups in Curry's new Instagram account 

In the video, Steph Curry instructs Canon to do push-ups, followed by a series of sit-ups. Curry also added an adorable caption to the video, calling Canon the hardest worker in the room. He joked about Canon's form being questionable but accepted it anyway. Fans loved the video and even reacted by sharing some old videos of Canon. 

Steph Curry son: Fans react to Steph Curry son workout video posted by the Warriors star

Also read | Steph Curry surprises USC students by showing up during their online class

Steph Curry Instagram: Curry posts video for COVID-19 awareness on Twitter and Instagram

Curry has been self-quarantining at home with his family since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11. While Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive, Curry was the first player to get tested for showing symptoms similar to COVID-19. Curry tested positive for seasonal flu instead of coronavirus. 

Also read | Steph Curry Instagram: Curry urges people to practice social distancing for curbing coronavirus outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
