Steph Curry Posts Adorable Video Of His One-year-old Son Working Out On Instagram

As the NBA suspension enters its fourth week, Steph Curry continues to share updates with his fans via Instagram. The Golden State Warriors star and his wife Ayesha Curry have constantly been spreading awareness about the virus, while also donating for COVID-19 relief. Steph Curry recently posted a video of his son Canon W Jack Curry working out.

In the video, Steph Curry instructs Canon to do push-ups, followed by a series of sit-ups. Curry also added an adorable caption to the video, calling Canon the hardest worker in the room. He joked about Canon's form being questionable but accepted it anyway. Fans loved the video and even reacted by sharing some old videos of Canon.

THE LEAGUE AINT READY FOR CANON pic.twitter.com/R9M2v1LaKl — JA 🦋 (@PrimeJA242) April 1, 2020

Look at lil curry man 🔥 — RIP NBA SEASON 2020 (44-20) (@ironman_dies) April 1, 2020

Future GOAT — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) April 1, 2020

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

Curry has been self-quarantining at home with his family since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11. While Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive, Curry was the first player to get tested for showing symptoms similar to COVID-19. Curry tested positive for seasonal flu instead of coronavirus.

