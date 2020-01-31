LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get Tattoos Inked To Honour Kobe Bryant: Watch

LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis paid a permanent tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. The world poured in with support for the family, devasted at the sudden loss. LeBron James, who shared an emotional statement about Kobe Bryant's death, recently got a tattoo made in Kobe Bryant's honour with his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James and Anthony Davis get tattoos to honour Kobe Bryant

LeBron James and Anthony Davis got their tattoos made by the same tattoo artist – Vanessa Aurelia. LeBron James shared the tattoo on his Instagram story. It is a snake in order to honour Bryant's nickname – Black Mamba. Anthony Davis also posted a video of his tattoo being made. Anthony Davis and LeBron James both posted about the tragedy on their social media accounts, remembering the NBA legend. The LA Lakers and LA Clippers postponed their game after Bryant's death, which is yet to be rescheduled. The Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) for the first time since Bryant's untimely death.

Kobe Bryant death: Anthony Davis and LeBron James remember Mamba on Instagram

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James was inconsolable following Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.



(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

