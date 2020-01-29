The Debate
Kobe Bryant Death: Roman Reigns Cries After Finding Out About Tragic News From Triple H

WWE News

Roman Reigns revealed that he found out about the plane crash when he was at the Minute Maid Park preparing for Royal Rumble. Keep reading for more information.

Kobe Bryant death

The Los Angeles Times recently interviewed SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion talked about Kobe Bryant’s death. Roman Reigns revealed that he found out about the plane crash when he was at the Minute Maid Park preparing for Royal Rumble. He said that Triple H showed him a text message with the news of Bryant’s death. The message broke his heart and it was really difficult wrestling at the PPV.

“I just didn’t believe it, to be honest. I’m a Lakers fan. I watched religiously throughout his career. I’ve always been a huge fan, massive respect,” said Roman Reigns.

Also Read l Kobe Bryant death: Senegal painter Bou Bou creates superb painting with basketball hoop

Roman Reigns added that the news was very sudden and his heart goes out to his wife and the three girls left behind. Roman Reigns said that he was so upset that he went home and hugged his daughter for four to five minutes. At first, Roman Reigns thought that the shocking loss will not affect him that much. However, at the end, he found himself crying.

“Life is short. We just need to take advantage of every second we have. My heart, my condolences go out to all the families. It’s just a very sad time,” said Roman Reigns.

Also Read l Kobe Bryant death: Luis Figo accused of plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter tribute
 

Also Read l Kobe Bryant death: Daniel Cormier gets emotional while talking about the NBA legend

Kobe Bryant’s body identified

The bodies of basketball star Kobe Bryant and three other people killed in the helicopter crash in California on Sunday have been identified (according to a statement by the Los Angeles County coroner's office). Fingerprints were used to confirm the identity of Bryant along with John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan (the pilot). 

Also Read l Kobe Bryant death: Legend used private helicopter to spend time with his daughters, wife

Also Read l Kobe Bryant death: Empire Stage Building and MSG turn 'purple and gold' to honour Mamba

