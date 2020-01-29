Kobe Bryant Death: Roman Reigns Cries After Finding Out About Tragic News From Triple H

The Los Angeles Times recently interviewed SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion talked about Kobe Bryant’s death. Roman Reigns revealed that he found out about the plane crash when he was at the Minute Maid Park preparing for Royal Rumble. He said that Triple H showed him a text message with the news of Bryant’s death. The message broke his heart and it was really difficult wrestling at the PPV.

“I just didn’t believe it, to be honest. I’m a Lakers fan. I watched religiously throughout his career. I’ve always been a huge fan, massive respect,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns added that the news was very sudden and his heart goes out to his wife and the three girls left behind. Roman Reigns said that he was so upset that he went home and hugged his daughter for four to five minutes. At first, Roman Reigns thought that the shocking loss will not affect him that much. However, at the end, he found himself crying.

“Life is short. We just need to take advantage of every second we have. My heart, my condolences go out to all the families. It’s just a very sad time,” said Roman Reigns.

"I didn't realize losing [a stranger] would affect me so much. It broke my heart. The first thing I did when I got home... I hugged my daughter for 5 minutes [and cried]. My condolences to out to [Kobe Bryant and] the families."

Kobe Bryant’s body identified

The bodies of basketball star Kobe Bryant and three other people killed in the helicopter crash in California on Sunday have been identified (according to a statement by the Los Angeles County coroner's office). Fingerprints were used to confirm the identity of Bryant along with John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan (the pilot).

