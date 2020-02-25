Is Brook Lopez Playing Tonight Against Raptors? When Is Brook Lopez Coming Back?

Milwaukee Bucks are up against Toronto Raptors in their next NBA game. It's going to be a battle between the top 2 teams in the Eastern Conference and Milwaukee Bucks are leading the charts. However, the big question before the match remains - 'is Brook Lopez playing tonight?' The same question was asked before Bucks' previous game against Washington Wizards on Monday night. Milwaukee Bucks decided to keep the 31-year-old out of the Wizards game which they successfully won 137-134.

NBA: Is Brook Lopez playing tonight against Raptors?

Brook Lopez, who missed the Wizards game due to a sore back, is likely to be given rest in the Raptors game as well. Milwaukee Bucks won't want to risk their veteran players when they can afford to play without them for a couple of games. Brook Lopez's injury is not one to worry about as the table toppers are likely to keep him safe for the rest of the season. The answer to the question - 'is Brook Lopez playing tonight?' - depends on the player himself. He might consider joining his side during their back-to-back games.

NBA: When is Brook Lopez coming back?

Brook Lopez has only missed two games in the season up until the Wizards game. It will be safe to say that he will be up and ready for the Oklahoma City Thunder game which is scheduled on February 28, 2019. The question - 'Is Brook Lopez playing tonight' - will be at the back of many Milwaukee Bucks' supporters' minds. They can surely expect a quick comeback from the player in the coming weeks.

This IG video might answer the 'Is Brook Lopez playing tonight?' question

Brook Lopez was, recently, spotted shaking his legs with his fellow teammates. It hints that there is nothing to worry about his injury and he is only out of the squad to get 100 per cent fit.

Via @Rachel__Nichols IG story. I can’t stop watching @Bucks Brook Lopez in the corner trying to dance like Wes Matthews. It’s all gold. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6sSnQuf6Qa — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 23, 2020

