Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Warriors Star Scheduled To Make Quick NBA Return

Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Lakers in their next NBA game. Golden State Warriors are on the last spot of the Western Conference table. They have maintained a win-loss record of 12-46 so far in the season. They lost their last game against Sacramento Kings by a 94-112 margin. However, the big question remains - is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers? Steph Curry has been out of the Warriors' squad since October. He ended up damaging the second metacarpal in his left hand against the Phoenix Suns.

Read more to figure out the answers to the following questions - 'is Steph Curry playing tonight' and 'when is Steph Curry coming back?'

Steph Curry injury: Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers?

The answer to the 'is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers' question is a no. Golden State Warriors fans will have to wait at least till Sunday to watch their favourite superstar back in action. As reported by The Atheltic, Stephen Curry is all set to play against Washington Wizards on Sunday. He has been out of action for almost 5 months. However, Warriors' coach Steve Kerr recently shared an upsetting update about the 'is Steph Curry playing tonight' question.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Steve Kerr gives Steph Curry injury update

Kerr stated that he is not sure about whether Steph Curry has fully recovered from his injury. "He's only scrimmaged twice. In fact, I think he needs more. We'll see how it all plays out. Nothing's official. He'll play when he's ready. That (Sunday return) date has been something that's for sure on Steph's mind," Kerr added. The manager said that the 31-year-old wants to play on Sunday. However, he will only play when the entire team feels he's ready for it.

Steph Curry injury: When is Steph Curry coming back?

As things stand, Steph Curry is likely to return for the Washington Wizards game. Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of some magic and fans can only expect Steph Curry to guide them to victories.

Steph Curry is BACK pic.twitter.com/JruuHyHAhz — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 26, 2020

