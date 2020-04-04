NBA Might Cancel 2019-20 Season After Recent CBA Shutdown In China: Report

On March 11, the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. While there have been reports about the NBA aiming for a mid-June return, no official statement has been made by the organization. The NBA will complete a month of suspension in the upcoming week.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to refuse NBA pay cuts?

NBA cancelled: The league is 'angling' to cancel the NBA 2019-20 season after the CBA shutdown in China

The NBA is "angling" to cancel the 2019-20 season after China's CBA shutdown, per @WindhorstESPN



"There is a significant amount of pessimism right now." pic.twitter.com/memSPluBxQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2020

Also read | NBA coronavirus: NBA players stand to lose $600 million on 2019-20 season getting cancelled

NBA cancelled: Will the NBA 2019-20 season be cancelled?

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was suspended in January, two months before the NBA announced their suspension in March. While the NBA officials, owners and players were reported to be determined to resume the season and crown a champion, recent reports suggest that the league might be cancelled. As per recent reports, the league is no longer optimistic about its return this year. The reason seems to be linked to the Chinese government shutting all group sporting events. The CBA was hoping to resume by mid-April, but the government has cancelled all sporting events until further notice.

.@WindhorstESPN says there’s “a significant amount of pessimism” in the NBA and the NBPA’s talks about whether they’re going to cancel the season. pic.twitter.com/SAGMJlFRDO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2020

Also read | NBA coronavirus: NBA playoffs likely be held in makeshift courts in Las Vegas behind closed doors

NBA cancelled: The league is currently pessimistic regarding the NBA 2019-20 season returning

ESPN reported that the NBA is clearly looking for a deal that will enable them to cancel the season. While the decision does not have to be made immediately, the NBA is trying to keep all their options open. However, their talks have gone from resuming the league to talk about how to handle the financial losses if the season needs to be cancelled. If the season is cancelled, the losses will also affect the upcoming NBA season.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Kevin Durant and three Brooklyn Nets player cleared of COVID-19 symptoms