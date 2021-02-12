NBA MVP Rankings: LeBron James Continues To Lead Race, Joel Embiid And Jokic Follow

Irrespective of how the NBA playoffs pan out, the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) is chosen. With reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo currently sixth on the ladder, most believe LeBron James is in line to win his fifth NBA MVP award. However, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic follow closely, and might just be able to tip the scales as the season progresses.

NBA MVP rankings (Straw poll results)

PLAYER 1ST PLACE 2ND PLACE 3RD PLACE 4TH PLACE 5TH PLACE TOTAL VOTES TOTAL POINTS LeBron James 53 13 23 7 3 99 760 Joel Embiid 23 39 28 6 4 100 665 Nikola Jokic 18 37 19 19 5 98 596 Kevin Durant 3 8 18 25 21 75 272 Kawhi Leonard 1 2 3 27 30 64 153 Giannis Antetokounmpo 0 0 5 8 20 32 66 Stephen Curry 1 1 1 2 8 13 36 Paul George 1 0 0 2 1 4 17 Luka Doncic 0 0 2 0 0 2 10 Jayson Tatum 0 0 1 1 0 2 8

LeBron James votes

With 753 votes last season, James lost the MVP award to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis. Now — with another title in his bag —James might be aiming for his fifth. The 36-year-old star is consistent this year and has even expressed disappointment on being snubbed last year. Playing his 18th year, James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

While he was better at assists last year, he is shooting a career 41% from the deep. The last time he won the award (2013), he was shooting just better than 40%. Recent straw poll results put James at 760 points, Embiid following.

Joel Embiid votes

Embiid, undoubtedly, is playing the best season of his NBA career — even leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the top seed in the East. He is shooting his career-best 55.3% from the field, and 39% from the free-throw line. The team too is performing better with Embiid on the roster. As per ESPN, the 76ers are 16-3 (win-loss) with Embiid and 1-4 without him.

Nikola Jokic votes

Jokic, who comes in third with 596 votes, is currently the only player who is top 10 in points, rebounds and assists. He is averaging 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists. As per reports, he is the first centre since Wilt Chamberlain (1968) to have led the league in assists, albeit briefly. Additionally, if Jokic or Embiid win, they will be the first centres to do so since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.

NBA MVP voting system

Since decades, a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (the USA and Canada) chose the NBA MVP for the year. The placements are done from the first to fifth place. The first vote receives 10 points, the second place carries seven points. The third, fourth and fifth place carry five, three and one point respectively. Steph Curry in the 2015-16 season is the only player to have won the award unanimously (2015-16 season).

(Image credits: AP, Joel Embiid, Denver Nuggets Instagram)