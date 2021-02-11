LeBron James Confident To Walk 'Beautifully' Like Tom Brady After Lakers Parade

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sensational 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bucs celebrated on a boat parade. The team (and fans) had fun celebrating, where Tom Brady even threw the Lombardi Trophy to Rob Gronkowski from one boat to another. Later, ESPN uploaded a video of Brady walking out drunk – something the Bucs quarterback also quoted.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

"Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote in his typo-laden tweet. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was helped off the boat, while the media tried to get a question in. Brady just smiled as he was led away.

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

Brady's tweet was then quoted by Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, who has been clear about looking forward to one thing – the Lakers championship parade. King James has also been extremely vocal about being happy for Brady's seventh win, and how significant it is. In his tweet, James wishes he could finally have the Lakers parade, confident that he would be walking 'beautifully' like Brady is.

After the Bucs win last weekend, James had tweeted about the same, referring to Brady as the GOAT. After the Lakers' game against the OKC Thunder earlier this week, James elaborated those thoughts, explaining how Brady is one of the GOATs who he has been watching his whole life.

"I’ve been watching him for 20 years now or however he’s been in the NFL. I watched him when he was with Michigan playing against the Ohio State Buckeyes," James said, impressed with what the 43-year-old has done with his career, admitting that it inspires someone like him.

Both James and Brady have faced criticism over their age, being referred to as 'washed' as they continue playing. James' move to Lakers and missing the playoffs was trolled to some extent, only to have James win his fourth NBA title in 2020. Brady – who had trouble finding his pace with the Bucs initially – led the team to the Super Bowl against everyone's expectations. Now, Brady has more Super Bowl wins than any NFL team.

As a way to help prevent COVID-19 spread, the Bucs first Super Bowl win in 19 years was celebrated on boats. Social distancing was stressed by Mayor Jane Castor, while masks were made mandatory. The riverwalk, unsurprisingly, had a huge crowd following the team. Some fans even bought their own boats, though they were asked to maintain a 50 feet distance.

