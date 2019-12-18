Zion Williamson Steps Up Recovery, Watch The Pelicans No. 1 Draft Pick Shoot Hoops

New Orleans Pelicans rookie No.1 overall pick Zion Williamson has recently been cleared for light shooting. Williamson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on October 21 and is currently recovering from a long injury. Head coach Alvin Gentry did not specify a fixed return date for Zion Williamson. Recently, the Pelicans and a sports channel updated on Williamson's condition.

Also read | Zion Williamson's injury update, reported comeback to NBA 2019-20 season and rehab

NBA 2019-20: New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson cleared for shooting

Today at shootaround @Zionwilliamson was cleared for some light shooting. @JenHale504 gives an update on the @PelicansNBA's rookie getting closer to his season debut. #TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/CIOhuMwFAe — FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) December 18, 2019

After Zion Williamson’s surgery, his recovery period was for about six to eight weeks. It has been six weeks now, and Pelicans executive vice-president of basketball operations, David Griffin, stated that Williamson has to meet the team’s return-to-play metrics. Griffin also added that the team has been extremely careful with Williamson and his progress through various stages. As he is an individual, he is being treated differently. He added that getting the 19-year-old’s return back on the court is their top priority.

Also read | NBA: Derrick Rose rises to the occasion for Pistons, drains emphatic buzzer-beater vs Pelicans

After the Pelicans used their top pick to select Zion Williamson, he was probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James. Williamson averaged at 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 33 games for Duke. Williamson had dealt with some minor knee problems last year. During summer league, the rookie player only lasted for eight minutes. The team had withdrawn him as a precautionary measure to avoid further harm. After a knee sprain during a game, Zion Williamson also missed time for Duke. The sprain was caused due to his sneaker falling apart.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson's knee injury update and possible return for Pelicans in NBA

The young player, who is more than six feet tall, has garnered popularity due to his physique and athleticism along with his highlight-reel dunks. For the New Orleans Pelicans preseason games, Williamson was one of the top performers and averaged 23.3 points per game. The Pelicans are at a 6-22 win-loss record in the NBA 2019-20 season and are ranked fourteenth in the Western Conference. Their next game will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 18 (December 19 IST).

Also read | NBA 2019-20 News: New Orleans Pelicans to open season without Zion Williamson