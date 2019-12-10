Derrick Rose Rises To The Occasion For Pistons, Drains Emphatic Buzzer-beater Vs Pelicans

Derrick Rose was expected to be the next star in the making when he had entered the NBA league. After making a promising start to his career with Chicago Bulls, his career was stalled after he tore his ACL in his left knee during the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA: Derrick Rose return to form with Pistons

Which playing for Minnesota Timberwolves, Rose averaged 18 points in 51 games. This convinced the Pistons to sign him to a two-year, $15 million contract. Rose missed four games in early November with a hamstring injury. However, he has returned to full strength by winning two back to back games for his side.

NBA: Derrick Rose buzzer-beater

The Detroit Pistons point guard, during the game against Pelicans, showed that he still has a lot left in him after helping his team to a 105-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. With the scores tied at 103, Rose let the clock run to the last second before moving for the final shot. The former MVP created some room for Jrue Holiday before taking the turnaround fadeaway shot for the win.

In this game, he made a pair of layups in the first quarter and remained scoreless for more than two periods. He exploded in the final quarter with 17 points to give Detroit a two-point win.

Speaking about the game-winning shot in the post-match interview, Rose said that he was born to do this ‘shit’. He also said that this is one of the reasons why Pistons had brought him.

NBA: Derrick Rose performance vs Pelicans

Rose has averaged 15.8 points and 5.7 assists so far this season off the bench. The 31-year-old finished the game with 21 points and seven assists.

