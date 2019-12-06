Zion Williamson's Knee Injury Update And Possible Return For Pelicans In NBA

New Orleans Pelicans had been hoping for a good start to the 2019-20 NBA season but it looks like their season seems to have hit the roadblock and now they sit second-to-last in the Western Conference, which is their worst start to the season since the 2015-16 season. It has been over eight weeks that Pelicans picked rookie Zion Williamson in the No 1 Draft pick, but the youngster is yet to feature in the regular season, largely thanks to the injury he suffered in a pre-season game against the Spurs. While it was described as “soreness” in Williamson’s right knee, but a week later, Williamson was said to have torn the meniscus in his knee and underwent surgery to remove the torn portion.

Also Read: Zion Williamson's Injury Update, Reported Comeback To NBA 2019-20 Season And Rehab

NBA: Zion Williamson return from injury

Earlier, it was reported that Williamson injury will heal quickly and he could be back on the floor on the short side of the 6-to-8-week timetable laid out by the Pelicans. But it looks like his time off the court is ready to be extended.

Also Read: NBA News: New Orleans Pelicans To Open Season Without Zion Williamson

Speaking to Heavy, Dr Steven Struhl, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and a member of the faculty at NYU Medical School, said that there is zero healing and it’s just the skin that heals. The knee is going to need a little time to settle down after surgery.

NBA: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry gives an update on Zion Williamson return

Last month, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry made clear that the team would not rush back Williamson. He has said that everything is progressing as it should. The organisation will avoid rushing to a conclusion, according to Gentry.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Where Is Brandon Ingram's Career With New Orleans Pelicans Headed?

This week he coach said that he was not aware of any health setbacks for Williamson, but the earliest return date for Williamson would be December 15, when the Pelicans have two home game against Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Also Read: Lakers' Anthony Davis Gets Heavily Booed By Pelicans Fans On His Return To New Orleans

NBA: Pelicans look to save the season

Pelicans would need to get Williamson back quickly on the court to have any chance at reviving the playoff hopes. They’re on a 6-16 (win-loss) record now and on a six-game losing streak. The longer he is out, and not even practising, the more questions are bound to crop up.