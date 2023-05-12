How Much LeBron James Earns With LA Lakers? Know All About His Contract Details

LeBron James will be in action for Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they seek to make a comeback in Game 6 of the conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The basketball icon is the leading points scorer in the NBA Playoffs and stands second in the all-time scoring list in NBA history. As he competes against Stephen Curry in the 2023 Playoffs, here’s an interesting breakdown of the 38-year-old current contract with the LA Lakers for interested fans.

LeBron James initially joined the LA Lakers in 2018 on a four-year deal worth USD 153 million. After winning the NBA Championship with the franchise in his second season, James negotiated and inked an additional two-year extension for USD 85 million, which would keep him in the team until the 2022-23 season.

How much money will LeBron James take home in the NBA 2022-23 season?

LeBron James eventually signed a two-year USD 97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in September 2022, with a player option for 2024-25. The King James’ agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul made the news official. As reported by The Associated Press, the league-maximum deal made LeBron the highest-paid player in the history of the NBA.

Interestingly, the player option in his contract will make him stay with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024. The new deal meant that the 18-time All-Star would take home a colossal USD 46.7 million in the current 2022-23 season. Alongside James, Anthony Davis would stay with the Lakers till the 2024-25 season.

As per a report by Sportico, LeBron James has earned over a billion dollars in his NBA career. The second-highest points scorer in NBA has earned £346 million under his contract with the franchise. They also reported that King James has earned around USD 700 million from sponsorships and other investments.

LeBron James' contract history with Los Angeles Lakers