NBA Player Reportedly Invites Woman To Bubble In Disney World, Fans Livid On Social Media

NBA is all set to return at the end of this month in a truncated 22-team format at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The NBA Disney World restart will be conducted in a secure NBA Bubble, amidst the growing coronavirus threat in Florida. The league has adopted stringent protocols for the campus restart and players have to adhere to certain core principles including self-quarantine upon their arrival at the NBA bubble.

Also Read: Rajon Rondo Fractures Thumb During Practice, Out For 6-to-8 Weeks Ahead Of NBA Return

NBA player invites woman: Fans livid after a woman claimed to be invited to the NBA Bubble in Florida

A Twitter user named Ugly Anna tweeted than an unnamed player invited her to the NBA Bubble ahead of the season's restart. She said that the NBA Disney World restart is certainly ending early and faced the scourge of NBA fans on social media. Her post went viral online and she recognised that her tweet was disruptive and her NBA Disney World invite was taken away. She also uploaded a screenshot of a conversation with her friend, who asserted that making an announcement such as that, may not have been in her best interests. The coronavirus pandemic halted the NBA 2019/20 season on March 11 and the league will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Also Read: LeBron James Documentary 'Greatness Code' To Focus On 2012 Championship Run With Heat

I already got invited to the bubble. Yea the season definitely ending early. 😭😭😭 — Hiiiiiii (@Ugly_Anna) July 12, 2020

NBA player invites woman: What happens when an outsider enters the NBA Bubble?

According to the NBA’s health and safety protocol on page 21 of their Restart Media Guide, the player/person in question will quarantine in-room upon arrival to NBA Disney World campus. The person in question will undergo regular coronavirus testing while strict physical distancing and regular use of face masks are required. Furthermore, hand and respiratory hygiene are demanded, reduction of shared objects and limited venue access is enforced and meticulous cleaning and disinfection methods must also be adhered to.

The NBA Bubble and the subsequent health protocols have drawn a mixed response from NBA stars with Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid suggesting that he's not a big fan of the idea on a 76ers Zoom call. On the other hand, Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford is relishing the prospect of the NBA Disney World return and spoke of his excitement on the Scoop B Radio Podcast

Also Read: LeBron James Fired Back At For Caring About Wojnarowski But NOT About Hong Kong

Also Read: LeBron James Won't Wear Social Justice Message On Jersey During NBA Return

(Image Courtesy: nba.com, Ugly Anna Twitter)