NBA Players And Fans Unhappy With Kobe Bryant Ranked At No. 9 On All-time Greats List

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is considered one of the NBA's greatest of all time alongside players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. ESPN recently revealed their list of the top 74 basketball players of all time, ranked by their NBA ranking expert panel. The ESPN top 100 NBA players list ranked Kobe Bryant ninth, behind Tim Duncan and ahead of Shaquille O'Neal. NBA fans and players were unhappy with Bryant's ranking, stating that the late Los Angeles Lakers legend should be ranked higher.

Kobe Bryant rank on ESPN top 100 NBA players list

Our experts ranked the greatest of all time 1-74 📈



Here's how they ranked the best of the best: https://t.co/NucTKRBJ5e #NBARank pic.twitter.com/05SBzXtALx — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2020

Also read | Adam Levine plays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by performing on 'Memories'

NBA world reacts to Kobe Bryant being ranked ninth on ESPN top 100 NBA players list

Nick Young, who played with Bryant from 2013 to 2017, was one of the first NBA players to comment on the Kobe Bryant rank. He stated that it is unfair that Kobe was ranked ninth and should be in the top three. Jamal Crawford and New York Knicks' Julius Randle also commented on the list. Crawford questioned the list, stating that he feels Bryant should at least be in the top five.

I dnt get how in every basketball talk, Tv or pod .. they say mj, Kobe, LJ in any order but them the top 3 always .... or they will say mj or Kobe .... but when it come to ranking it be mj,Lj someone someone someone Kobe rank 13 or somewhere crazy ... I hate that.... — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 13, 2020

LeBron ranked 2nd all time and Shaq TENTH and Kobe NINTH??? That’s just wrong. Next on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2020

Can't really honor any list Kobe isn't top 5... — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 13, 2020

Also read | Kobe Bryant reveals how Phil Jackson went to therapy while coaching Lakers

Fans react to Kobe Bryant being ranked ninth by ESPN

Kobe above Shaq is a massive joke — evgeni malkin is soft (@tscoerr) May 13, 2020

why is kobe at 9? — YOBOIKAM24_8 (@yoboikam24) May 13, 2020

Bill russell 4th and Kobe 9th is the biggest joke ever. Bill russel averaged 15 points for his career on 44% fg for a center in the weakest era in basketball history 😂😂😂 — 🐐 (@llllKBlllll) May 13, 2020

Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's bond: How the NBA legends became brothers from friends

Many fans were unhappy that the five-time NBA champion was ranked below players like Bill Russell, who averaged less than Bryant. However, some fans defended the list, pointing to the fact that the Boston Celtics legend had more championships. Many fans thought that Bryant should have been at number two instead of LeBron James. Lakers fans commented on ESPN's tweet, stating that fans now will not know who the real GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is. Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons for the Lakers before retiring in 2016 and averaged 25 points per game. The Lakers legend passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Also read | LeBron James, Giannis and Steph Curry among stars who want NBA season to resume