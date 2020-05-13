Last Updated:

LeBron James, Giannis And Steph Curry Among Stars Who Want NBA Season To Resume

LeBron James and other NBA players were reportedly on a private conference call on Monday (Tuesday IST), where they discussed the ongoing NBA suspension.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the NBA stars who have reportedly created a united front to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The players were reportedly on a private conference call on Monday (Tuesday IST), where they discussed the ongoing NBA suspension. Towards the end of the call, all players involved agreed that they want the season to continue. 

LeBron James, Steph Curry among NBA stars who want the NBA season to return

The conference call was reportedly arranged by NBPA President and OKC Thunder guard Chris Paul. Along with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook were also on the call. As per ESPN, the NBPA recently conducted a poll which asked NBA players if they wanted to resume the season or not. The conference call will reportedly hold a lot of significance as the players' decisions will be necessary when a final call will be made. However, the NBPA has denied conducting a formal poll of its players. The league has been patient with taking their decision. NBA commissioner Adam Silver also stated that it is not necessary to make a decision by May.

Last week, teams were allowed to reopen their training facilities. However, some teams will remain closed for several more weeks. Silver had also stated the players' safety could not be guaranteed as a vaccine is not expected for another two years.

Adam Silver on NBA return

