LeBron James, Giannis And Steph Curry Among Stars Who Want NBA Season To Resume

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the NBA stars who have reportedly created a united front to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The players were reportedly on a private conference call on Monday (Tuesday IST), where they discussed the ongoing NBA suspension. Towards the end of the call, all players involved agreed that they want the season to continue.

Also read | Adam Silver on NBA return: Silver to decide on league's return within 2-4 weeks, will there be NBA playoffs?

LeBron James, Steph Curry among NBA stars who want the NBA season to return

The conference call was reportedly arranged by NBPA President and OKC Thunder guard Chris Paul. Along with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook were also on the call. As per ESPN, the NBPA recently conducted a poll which asked NBA players if they wanted to resume the season or not. The conference call will reportedly hold a lot of significance as the players' decisions will be necessary when a final call will be made. However, the NBPA has denied conducting a formal poll of its players. The league has been patient with taking their decision. NBA commissioner Adam Silver also stated that it is not necessary to make a decision by May.

Also read | Adam Silver on NBA return: When will NBA season return? Adam Silver presents timeline, possible venues to players

Last week, teams were allowed to reopen their training facilities. However, some teams will remain closed for several more weeks. Silver had also stated the players' safety could not be guaranteed as a vaccine is not expected for another two years.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter hacked, bizarre tweets for Steph Curry, LeBron revealed

Adam Silver on NBA return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Board of Governors today that he is aiming for a 2-to-4 week timetable on the decision about whether to resume season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

NBA and Adam Silver targeting a season decision in 2-to-4 weeks comes after Silver told players Friday it can go into June. Now -- for first time since the coronavirus stoppage started on March 11 -- a specific timeframe. https://t.co/TArbVNpxCZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo chosen as NBA MVP this season over LeBron James in straw poll?