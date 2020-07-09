NBA Players Carry Gaming Equipment To Orlando, Stream Games From Their Hotel Rooms

This week, NBA teams arrived at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to begin preparing for the 2019-20 season restart. Players have already started reacting to the NBA bubble on social media, letting fans know about the amenities provided at Walt Disney World. This includes NBA stars like Josh Hart, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson sharing updates about their gaming setups on Twitter and Instagram.

Pelicans' Josh Hart gaming: NBA bubble's Josh Hart gaming setup shows Call of Duty on the screen

Necessities!! (Pending how strong this Wi-Fi is) pic.twitter.com/R7oUKkCWKN — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 8, 2020

Josh Hart gaming: Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gobert, Josh Hart play Call of Duty, NBA 2K20 at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Ever since the quarantine was imposed after the NBA suspension on March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis, NBA players who are fond of gaming constantly streamed their games on sites like Twitch. The league also conducted an NBA 2K20 Player Tournament where stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine participated to win a $100,000 prize which was donated to a COVID-19 relief charity. Players like Hart and Gobert, who arrived at the NBA bubble, shared their gaming setup with fans. Gobert shared his Twitch stream, while Hart posted his setup on Instagram. Jordan Clarkson also shared a photo of his monitor and setup on his Instagram story. Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton was spotted carrying his monitor after arriving in Orlando, to which Hart reacted on Twitter.

Best way to get good mobile Wi-Fi???? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 9, 2020

Josh Hart also interacted with fans on Twitter, discussing his Wi-Fi and streaming. In a recent tweet, Hart referred to his gaming set up as 'necessities', adding that it depends on how good the Wi-Fi is. He later added that he might not be able to stream due to the Wi-Fi at the venue and even asked his followers for tips on how to get good mobile Wi-Fi. Washington Wizards forward Admiral Schofield also tweeted about forgetting his HDMI cord, which he needed to play Call of Duty Warzone. Brooklyn Nets point guard Chris Chiozza, Denver Nuggets shooting guard Troy Daniels and Gobert also shared what kind of food was provided at the NBA bubble.

Forgot my hdmi chord.. so hurt😭 — Admiral Schofield 🐺 (@admiralelite15) July 8, 2020

Josh Hart gaming: Josh Hart reacts to Deandre Ayton carrying his computer screen after arriving in Orlando

Lmaooo he got the whole monitor in his hand 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rFZ0yq1sQb — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 8, 2020

(Image source: NBA, Josh Hart Twitter account)