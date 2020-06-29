Rudy Gobert Yet To Fully Recover From COVID-19, Claims To Face Trouble In 'smelling' Still

Rudy Gobert received heavy criticism on social media back in March when he chose to joke about coronavirus with every microphone during a press conference. A few days later on March 11, the Utah Jazz center tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted a swift NBA suspension. While NBA is gearing to return in July after a four-month hiatus, Rudy Gobert says he still hasn't fully recovered from coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert health update: Rudy Gobert coronavirus symptoms

Currently healing in his native France, Rudy Gobert is set to return to the United States as NBA teams will have to report at the Disney World by July 7. The Rudy Gobert coronavirus illness has taken a toll on his senses, per the Jazz star. The 28-year-old said three months since first testing positive for the virus, he is still to regain all his senses. Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, the Frenchman said, "The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%. I can smell the smells, but not from afar." Gobert proceeded to say that he did speak to a specialist who said it could take up to a year for the NBA star to fully recover.

Since the Rudy Gobert coronavirus diagnosis, the Frenchman had a massive change in perspective as he admitted to understanding the severity of the pandemic.Gobert apologised for his reckless behaviour and urged others to take the pandemic seriously. He later donated $500,000 to coronavirus relief.

Back in March, Gobert shared a video message to his fans via social media where he reminded his fans to keep washing hands with soap and water, avoid touching their faces and abide by the social distancing guidelines al all times. "It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you. I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously, and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe," he said.

Despite his mild symptoms, Rudy Gobert said he plans to report at the Disney World in July ahead of the NBA restart. Utah Jazz are among the 22 NBA teams heading to the resort in Orlando, Florida. With a 41-23 (win-loss) record, Jazz were fourth in the Western Conference at the time of suspension.

