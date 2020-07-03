PS Plus Free Games July 2020: NBA 2K20, Rise Of Tomb Raider And Erica

The PlayStation-makers have certainly stuck with their format of issuing free games. With Rise of the Tomb Raider, they have fulfilled the criteria of an action-packed game. With NBA 2K20, they have given the members a sports game and along with the two, they are giving Erica, which is a narrative-based adventure game. Here are more details about the PS Plus free games for July 2020.

PS Plus Free Games July 2020

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 happens to be one of the most successful basketball games to be released. This is because of the realistic graphics and smooth gameplay. The game is the 21st addition to the 2K franchise and was released on August 21, 2019. The players are currently waiting for the latest version of the game to hit the play stores. But before the release of 2K21, the players have been getting the most out of the older version of the basketball simulation game. Even the PS Plus members will be able to play the basketball simulation game for free in the month of July.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is a popular action game that has been created by Crystal Dynamics. This game is the sequel to its 2013 video game, Tomb Raider. This is the 11th addition to the Tomb Raider franchise that has been one of the most played video game franchise all over the globe. They have not just given the standard edition of the game, but the 20 Year Celebration edition. This particular edition of the game comes with all DLCs, including Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, Cold Darkness Awakened, and an Extreme Survivor difficulty that give the players an option to remove checkpoints making it much more difficult to complete.

Erica

Erica is can be termed as the strangest game out of the three. The makers state that the game is an interactive thriller and is a combination of cinema and some of the most interesting activities and adventures. The players start the game as Erica, who is trying to solve the mystery of her father's murder. The game is said to have multiple endings, all dependent on the choices the player makes while trying to solve Erica’s father’s murder. The players who have completed Erica have given some positive reviews about the game. Thus if you are a PS Plus member, this game could easily be a must-try.

