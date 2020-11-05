Devin Booker Receives Customized Call Of Duty-themed Jordans By Mache For 24th Birthday

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker turned 24 last week on October 30. Booker has been in the news since the NBA restart, both for his performance on the court and his personal life. However, Booker is also known for his love for Call of Duty, which he also streams live on Twitch. As a gift to the Suns shooting guard, Call of Duty gifted Booker a pair of COD-themed Jordans designed by the shoe artist, Mache.

Devin Booker birthday gift a one-of-a-kind Jordans pair done by Mache

Artist Dan Gamache, who hand-painted the shoes, uploaded photos of his creation on Instagram. Mache – who is a shoe artist and designer – explained that as Booker is a COD fan, they asked him to do whatever he can on the Mocha 1s for his birthday. He used imagery from the upcoming game "Black Ops: Cold War". He handpainted a "split portrait of Devin with a zombified version of himself on one shoe and a portrait of Jack Skellington (one of his favourites) with another pack of zombies."

Mache thanked them for giving him an opportunity to share his art, while also welcoming Booker to his gang. Mache is famous for making customized shoes for athletes. Previously, he has made shoes for players like Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Jarvis Landry.

Devin Booker Jordans loved by fans on Twitter

Damn these are so dope! — Jeremy Grimes (@MrGrimesdaOne) November 4, 2020

Wasted a good pair of mochas — ΞΓΠΔΠ (@NaHtE____) November 4, 2020

I mean if he likes em I guess lol — Dip (@dominosgarlic) November 4, 2020

Nah leave em alone but dope for him — Goldie Goglia (@GogliaGoldie) November 4, 2020

Sickkkk 🥵😍❤️ — Kanye West Of Wears (@Surusneaks) November 4, 2020

.@DevinBook turns 24 today with a ridiculous resume:



◽️ Only active player with a 70-point game



◽️ One of six players with multiple 59-plus-point games



◽️ Fifth-youngest to 5K points



◽️ Suns record for 30-point games



◽️ Most buzzer-beaters since entering the league (t-Bron) pic.twitter.com/QTmEb0HDTU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2020

(Image credits: AP, Mache Instagram)