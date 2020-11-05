Karl-Anthony Towns Aiming To Heal Himself 'through Others' To Cope With Mother's Death

Sometime after the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended in March, Karl-Anthony Towns announced that his parents had been hospitalized due to COVID-19. While his father was discharged, his mother Jacqueline Cruz was in a coma due to the virus. Some weeks later, his mother has passed away due to unfortunate COVID-19 complications. In a recent video called "The Toughest Year Of My Life", Towns spoke about dealing with the loss of his mother.

Karl-Anthony Towns on dealing with his mother's death

"I think for me, I think if I was to say how am I coping and how am I healing from this, I'm trying to heal myself through others," Towns said in the video. He added that he is doing whatever he can for his sister and father, while also healing himself and taking care of his friends. "It's helped, but I think that one day, and I know it's creeping up, I feel it every day, it's gonna creep up, and I'm going to have to find a way to deal with it, actually".

He even revealed the Cruz was with her loved ones in her final days virtually. "She was sent off with laughter," Towns explained, adding that they shared stories and laughs together. While speaking about the video, Towns said that making it might be therapeutic for him.

The Towns family released a statement about Cruz's passing away via the Minnesota Timberwolves. They thanked everyone for the love and support they received during their difficult times. They referred to Cruz, who was 58, as the matriarch of their family, always providing them with strength and love.

The Timberwolves spoke about her role in supporting Towns, stating that she was loved by everyone in their organization as she supported her son and his career in the NBA. The Towns family also extended their gratitude to the medical staff at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center who helped take for Towns' mother and cured his father.

Praying for you and your entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏽 aint no other words man I’m so sorry — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2020

Wow... I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously... Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones Close🙏🏽❤️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020

NBA players like Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Trae Young were among many who offered their condolences for Towns' loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns contract

Currently, the Timberwolves star is signed to a five-year $158,253,000 contract with the team. Per Spotrac, his average salary is $31,650,600. In 2015, he was signed to an $11.66 million rookie deal.

(Image credits: Karl Anthony Towns YouTube channel)