NBA To Take Decision About Resuming 2019-20 Season After A Vote On Thursday: Reports

The NBA suspended the ongoing 2019-20 season on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the league has been considering multiple options to resume the season. As per recent reports, the league is going to make an officially make a statement about the NBA season next week.

NBA season return decision to be made next week?

The NBA is planning a Thursday vote of the Board of Governors -- with an expectation that owners will approve Adam Silver’s recommendation on a format to re-start the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league's Board of Governors will be conducting a vote on next Thursday (Friday IST). They are reportedly planning to approve NBA commissioner Adam Silver's recommended game format to resume the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases around the world, the NBA was always apparently optimistic about resuming the season. Approximately eight teams could be eliminated from the playoffs, but Wojnarowski and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe reported that the number of teams returning could be between 20 and 22.

What will be the NBA season return format?

Team's which are expected to make a return are apparently 'largely planning to pledge support for NBA commissioner Silver's final recommendation on a plan'. Which is why completing the regular-season is not a possibility anymore. Shelburne further explained how the remaining games would look like. Four plans were discussed on the Board of Governors call, where one of them was 'in which teams that are within six games of a playoff spot would be invited to compete in regular-season games, then a play-in tourney for the final playoff spots'.

Six games are chosen because as per NBA history, no team has 'been able to come back from more than five games with this amount of games remaining on the schedule'. Shelburne further added that the players have constantly insisted that they do not want to play the playoffs directly as they need time to get used to the game again and reduce the injury risk. The six teams that fall under the six-game 16-team playoffs format are – Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers. These teams would play in a 22-team completion. If 20 teams are invited, the Wizards and Suns will most likely be eliminated. The other two plans, as reported by The Athletic included 16 and 30-team scenarios. As 16 and 30-team formats are unlikely to be carried out, only the 20 and 22-team format remains.

Sources: The NBA discussed four competition scenarios for restart with Board of Governors today:



- 16 teams: Directly to playoffs

- 20: Group/stage play

- 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tournament for final seed(s)

- 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

Will the there be an NBA on 31 July return?

The Athletic's report stated that Silver confirmed that owners are now targeting a July 31 return. Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, spoke at their meeting and stated the player's safety should be a priority while 'meaningless games' should be avoided. The league apparently agreed with Jordan, making a 30-team return highly unlikely at this point. While no schedule has been made yet, training camps are most likely to be opened soon in case of an NBA on 31 July return. The season might finish late, and the 2020-21 season would ultimately be delayed. Wojnarowski also reported that even if the next season begins in December, fans might not be allowed to attend the games. However, they might be able to attend in March next year.

NBA season return: NBA on 31 July?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

(Image source: AP)