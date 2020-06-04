NBA Return: Few Players Not In Support Of Resumption Plans Over Money Being Prioritized

The NBA's Board of Governors are reportedly expected to finalize the NBA 22 team format for the NBA return in July. As per ESPN, the league will be returning at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. While most players are teams are happy about the season resuming, some NBA players do not support the decision.

Also read | NBA players on NBA return: Players want return but need certainty

Some players such as Patrick Beverley do not want NBA return?

According to NBA reports, certain NBA players are not looking forward to the playoffs. As per Heavy.com, an anonymous NBA agent revealed that players are not happy to return during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The agent revealed that while 95 percent of the people are excited and 'fired up' for the games to resume, there are some people who are wary of the decision.

The agent added that those NBA players think nothing has changed as no vaccine or cure is available. They believe that the only reason the games are coming back is due to the money involved and is what is driving all the owners and players. As per the agent, there are some players who are not willing to risk their safety and fitness over money to be earned.

Also read | NBA to take decision about NBA return after a vote on Thursday, NBA players vote considered

A few days ago, Patrick Beverley has expressed his dissatisfaction with the league through Twitter. He stated that while Twitter might be fun and entertaining, NBA players 'want more communication'. Beverley added that he does not want the NBA to string them on, but inform them about their decisions.

Also read | NBA July 31 return schedule targeting October 12 as last date for NBA Finals in NBA 22 team format

NBA return: NBA 22 team format to be followed with strict safety protocol

As per recent reports, the NBA and National Basketball Players' Association (NBPA) are discussing all the safety protocols. Players, coaches and employees living in Orlando during the season will have to follow the strict safety protocols set up by the NBA. Though players will be able to play golf and eat at restaurants outside, they will need to follow social distancing measures. ESPN, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, reported that everyone will be tested for the virus daily within Disney World's premises.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, the league will remove him from the environment and quarantine the player individually and treat him while continuing the games. Employees working at Disney will also maintain strict protocols for COVID-19 precautions and will not be allowed into any of the players' rooms. Crowding in places like hallways will also be avoided.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the league is aiming for an NBA July 31 return, which will continue till October.

Also read | NBA July 31 return scheduled with NBA 22 team format for the playoffs