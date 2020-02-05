NBA Reveals Official Participants For Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge And 3-point Contest

NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is just around the corner and the league has finally announced the official participants for the speciality events. Los Angeles Lakers veteran Dwight Howard will make his return to the NBA Dunk contest while Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will make up a star-studded line-up for the NBA 3-point contest.

NBA Dunk Contest participants

Dwight Howard will be going up against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat star Derrick Jones Jr. (who was the first confirmed participant for the contest). Dwight Howard is making his grand return to the NBA dunk contest after dominating it in 2007-2009. Howard won the contest in 2008 with his signature 'superman dunk'.

NBA 3-Point Contest: New Format and Participants

The NBA 3-point contest will debut a reformed format this year. In addition to shooting the usual five balls from five different racks, participants will get a couple of deep shots worth three points apiece. Named as the 'MTV Dew Zone', the shots will be taken with a special green ball. The maximum score for each round will now be 42 points, up from 36.

The “MTN DEW Zone” includes two locations positioned 6 feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the “3-Ball.” Shots made with the green ball are worth three points. #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/y4aaHTGqw6 — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 5, 2020

The NBA 3-Point Contest will feature an All-Star line-up consisting of Hawks' Trae Young, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield, Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans, Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson and Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris.

NBA Skills Challenge: Participants

Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton, Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverly, Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose, Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum. Tatum will be entering the contest as the defending champion.

NBA All-Star 2020: Schedule

The NBA All-Star weekend will take place from February 14-16 (February 15-17 IST) at United Center, Chicago. The speciality contest will take place on Saturday night (Sunday IST) before the All-Star game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis on Sunday night (Monday IST).

