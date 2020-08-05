NBA Scores And Updated Playoffs Picture: Suns, Trail Blazers Clinch Vital Wins

NBA action on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) witnessed massive drama in a six-game schedule that saw buzzer-beaters and a battle for position in the NBA playoff picture. The Trail Blazers vs Rockets and the Clippers vs Suns clash saw Devin Booker and Carmelo Anthony scored clutch winners for their respective teams as the race for the playoffs got tighter in an action-packed evening at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Here's a look at the NBA standings, NBA scores and the NBA playoff picture after the results on Tuesday.

Also Read: Devin Booker Game Winner Vs LA Clippers Celebrated, Praised By NBA World On Social Media

Trail Blazers vs Rockets NBA scores: Carmelo Anthony scores clutch three-pointer as Blazers win

James Harden and co. had been in sublime form in the lead up to the Trail Blazers vs Rockets clash but were stunned by the brilliance of Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony. Melo scored a clutch three-pointer with less than a minute remaining on the clock to seal a 110-102 win for the Trail Blazers. Anthony finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, posting his fifth double-double of the season.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 21 points, while CJ McCollum added 20. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 18 points and managed an impressive 19 rebounds. The win helped Trail Blazers paint a clearer NBA playoff picture and trail the Grizzlies by only 1.5 games. The Rockets dropped into a tie with the Utah Jazz and are just a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 6 seed.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Delivers Another Clutch Moment In Blazers Win, Dame Lillard Not Surprised

Clippers vs Suns NBA scores: Devin Booker steals the show with a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer

Devin Booker was once again in the thick of the action as Phoenix Suns continued their impressive win record in the NBA bubble, brushing aside the Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 in the process. Booker scored a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, making the Suns the only team to win all their three game at the bubble. Kawhi Leonard had tied the game at 115 with 31.3 seconds left on the clock but saw his team slip to the brilliance of Booker.

The Suns are placed 12th in the Western Conference standings after their three consecutive wins, 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Clippers, on the other hand, have already clinched their place in the playoffs and are only a single game ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the No.2 spot.

NBA scores: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks missed their chance to seal the No.1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and slipped to a disappointing defeat against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets playing without Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen, as well as Kevin Durant, pulled off a great upset, winning the clash 119-116 after Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-best 26 points.

Last season's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for the Bucks, but could not seal the victory in a largely disappointing performance by the Eastern Conference leaders. The Nets have potentially locked up a spot in the playoffs with the victory and occupy the No.7 spot.

Also Read: New Mexico Party Shooting: Basketball Sensation Shot Dead At 18, Fourth Death In 2 Months

NBA scores: Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic made headlines after obliterating the Sacramento Kings in their 114-110 overtime win on Tuesday. The 21-year-old became the youngest to post 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he marauded the box to hand Mavericks a win. Tim Hardaway Jr. had six of his 22 points in the extra session, helping the Mavericks win for the first time since the Orlando restart. De'Aaron Fox went for a team-high 28 points for the Kings, but a third-straight defeat on Tuesday leaves them on the brink of elimination from the Western Conference NBA playoff picture.

NBA scores: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

Both Miami Heat and Boston Celtics had already clinched a place in the playoff before their clash on Tuesday. The top priority for both teams was to stay healthy in a bid to make a deep run in the latter stages of the season but Heat saw Goran Dragic limp to the locker room late in the fourth quarter. Reports from the Associated Press suggest that the injury is not a cause of concern as the X-Rays were clean. Miami's 112-106 win trimmed Celtics' hold on the No. 3 seed to just 1.5 games. Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dragic all netted 20-plus points in the victory.

NBA scores: Indian Pacers vs Orlando Magic

TJ Warren is currently thriving in the NBA Bubble and for the third game in a row scored over 30 points as Pacers defeated Magic 120-109. The Pacers became the second team to register three consecutive victories in the NBA Bubble and Warren has racked up 53, 34 and 32 points respectively. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Gordon added 20 points and seven boards and Terrence Ross scored 20. Magic occupy the No.8 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers have already made it to the playoffs.

NBA playoff picture: NBA standings

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (54-14) Toronto Raptors (48-18) Boston Celtics (44-23) Miami Heat (43-25) Indiana Pacers (42-26) Philadelphia 76ers (40-27) Brooklyn Nets(32-35) Orlando Magic (32-36) Washington Wizards (24-43)

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers (51-15) Los Angeles Clippers (45-22) Denver Nuggets (44-23) Houston Rockets (42-25) Utah Jazz (42-25) Oklahoma City Thunder (41-25) Dallas Mavericks (41-29) Memphis Grizzlies (32-36) Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) San Antonio Spurs (29-37) New Orleans Pelicans (29-38) Phoenix Suns (29-39) Sacramento Kings (28-39)

Also Read: NBA Bubble For 8 Eliminated Teams Might Not Take Place Amid COVID-19 Crisis: Report

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)