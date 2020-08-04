New Mexico Party Shooting: Basketball Sensation Shot Dead At 18, Fourth Death In 2 Months

An 18-year-old basketball star was shot dead in New Mexico, becoming the fourth student to be killed in a space of two months in the state. The basketball sensation, identified as FeDonta Mikel White Jr also known as JB White, was killed after a fight at a party turned ugly in the early hours of Saturday morning. JB White was ranked among the country's top 100 high school basketball players.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of JB White. He was an extremely talented student-athlete and we were looking forward to him joining the Lobo Family. He was an amazing young man with a bright future, our thoughts and hearts go out to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/EQOd8KpjOL — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) August 1, 2020

New Mexico party shooting: JB White New Mexico shooting

The New Mexico party shooting made headlines over the weekend as it was reported that a young basketball phenomenon had been killed. Local authorities received a 911 emergency call at around 3:30 am on Saturday following the sounds of a gunshot. Reports from ESPN claim that JB White had got involved in a physical altercation during a party before the suspect shot and killed White. Police then arrested 16-year-old Estevan Mateo Montoya on charges including first-degree murder as he fled the scene after shooting White.

Basketball player shot in New Mexico: JB White killed

JB White was ranked at 100 by ESPN.com and at 93 by Rivals.com for the class of 2021 and was expected to graduate from Santa Fe High School early to join the University of New Mexico basketball program for the 2020-21 season. White had, in fact, committed to the Lobos despite attention from Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Texas Christian following impressive displays with Santa Fe High School. White led his team to the state playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

The six-foot-eight White was well-known for his dunks. Last season, White averaged an incredible 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and Santa Fe High principal Carl Marano described the deceased White as a "talented young man who touched many people in a positive manner". Lobo's head coach Paul Weir released the following statement.

A statement from Head Coach Paul Weir on the passing of JB White: pic.twitter.com/Ue9Wc6IFBE — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) August 2, 2020

New Mexico party shooting: Fourth basketball player dead in two months

White's death comes as the fourth killing of a student over the past two months in New Mexico. On June 5, Aiko Perez, a graduate of the Academy at Larragoite, was stabbed by his friend allegedly under the influence of drugs. A month later, High School student Adelina Tafoya, 16, was shot dead when two men fired at her in her car. On July 17, a 17-year-old High School senior was shot and killed during a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

