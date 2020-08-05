Carmelo Anthony Delivers Another Clutch Moment In Blazers Win, Dame Lillard Not Surprised

The Houston Rockets were handed their first loss in the NBA bubble after Carmelo Anthony scored a last-gasp winner to keep the Portland Trail Blazers in the hunt or the playoffs. The Trail Blazers vs Rockets clash saw Melo score a last-minute dagger three-pointer for the Trail Blazers to win the clash, days after having scored a clutch three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime. The Melo game-winner in the Trail Blazers vs Rockets clash helped Portland hold onto the ninth sport in the Western Conference standings as they push for a place in the playoffs later in the season.

Also Read: NBA live scores: Devin Booker Game Winner Vs LA Clippers Celebrated, Praised By NBA World On Social Media

Trail Blazers vs Rockets: Damian Lillard not surprised by Melo game-winner

“I mean he’s a Hall of Famer.” 🔥@Dame_Lillard reflects on Melo’s big shot and impact as a teammate. pic.twitter.com/Tin8ZQgvzr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 5, 2020

Speaking to NBA on TNT after the Trail Blazers vs Rockets clash, Damian Lillard said that he was not surprised by Carmelo Anthony's heroics. Lillard stated that it was rather disappointing that people were surprised by the Melo game-winner as he is a Hall of Famer and a great teammate. The Trail Blazers star said that performances such as these are expected from Carmelo Anthony and the team knows that the 36-year-old can make the difference from them.

Speaking to the media after the Trail Blazers vs Rockets clash, Russell Westbrook also lauded former teammate Carmelo Anthony, who played with him in Oklahoma. Westbrook said that Melo has time and again showed that he belongs to the NBA and is an unbelievable teammate. The Rockets star also claimed that it is always good to see the Hall of Famer do well as he is a good friend of his.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Weighs In On The Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James GOAT Debate

Carmelo Anthony



vs Grizzlies: CLUTCH

vs Celtics: CLUTCH

vs Rockets: CLUTCH



How did it take 8 months for this man to find a team?! pic.twitter.com/iuvcHsXkGf — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 5, 2020

Damian Lillard points: Carmelo Anthony, Lillard star as Trail Blazers down Rockets

Carmelo Anthony's game-winner along with the Damian Lillard points tally sealed a vital victory for the Trail Blazers as they push for a place in the playoffs. Harden's Rockets were in sublime form before the clash, having registered consecutive victories in the bubble. However, a Carmelo Anthony game-winner with 54.6 seconds left gave the Blazers a two-possession lead en route to a 109-102 victory with significant playoff implications.

The Trail Blazers are ninth in the Western Conference standings with the victory, a half game up on the San Antonio Spurs and within one and a half games of eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies. Damian Lillard scored eight of his team-high 21 points in a closely contested fourth quarter, adding nine rebounds and eight assists on the night. CJ McCollum added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, as Portland won a battle of star-studded backcourts.

Also Read: Lakers Star JaVale McGee Earned Only $3.5m With Warriors Despite Winning Two NBA Rings

Also Read: Did J Cole Play College Basketball? American Rapper's NBA Connection Lands Pistons Trial

(Image Courtesy: Portland Trail Blazers Twitter)