NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Wizards Vs Lakers, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

A few days before the NBA restart's on July 30, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards will face each other in an NBA restart scrimmage Day 6 on July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST). All 22 teams at the Orlando campus are playing three inter-squad scrimmages over the course of seven days before the restart. The league will live broadcast some games via NBA TV.

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Wizards vs Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards scrimmage will be broadcast live on NBA TV. Viewers can stream the national broadcast via the league's official site or the NBA app, which can be downloaded on the phone or gaming console. Fubo.tv will also live stream the games.

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA TV will offer access to all scrimmages at the NBA bubble for seven days including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Viewers who have an NBA League pass can view any game live, including the NBA 2020 Draft coupled with a 7-day NBA TV archive. Only the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Washington Wizards vs Lakers preview

The Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 119-112 on Saturday (Sunday IST) where Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 25 points followed by LeBron James, who finished the game with 20 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 17 points, while Dion Waiters chipped in 12 points. Anthony Davis scored 9 points in 9 points but had to leave the game after suffering an eye injury in the first half. As per reports, Davis might not play the scrimmage against the Wizards. The Wizards lost to the Clippers 105-100 on Friday. Without Bradley Beal, Isaac Bonga and Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 15 points.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

(Image source: AP)