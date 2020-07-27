Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Lakers Star's Eye Injury Update For Clash With Wizards

Anthony Davis was poked in the eye during the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic scrimmage on Saturday (Monday IST). The Lakers star was injured during the first half and did not return to the game. He had to sit out after scoring 9 points and 10 rebounds in nine minutes as the Lakers stepped up their preparations for a championship.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is considered day-to-day with his right eye injury. LAL has its final scrimmage Monday against WAS and its seeding games opener in five days vs. LAC — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 25, 2020

As per coach Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis will be considered day-to-day after the Lakers' 119-112 victory in Orlando. The Lakers star finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 1 block before exiting during the first half. Along with his recent eye injury, Davis' glute and knee problems have previously caused the Lakers star to miss multiple games during the season. Though the team is yet to make an official statement, reports state that the 27-year-old might not play the remaining scrimmage.

However, Davis is the Lakers' top scorer while scoring 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Last summer, the Lakers traded Brandon Ingram and numerous first-round picks, which ultimately helped the team rank first in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated their NBA restart scrimmage as Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James led the team to a 119-112 win on Saturday. The Lakers established a massive 35-19 lead early in the game but the Magic were able to reduce the gap by three points during half-time. While the Magic scored 40 points during the third period, Kuzma tallied game-high 25 points to push the Lakers towards victory. The Lakers never trailed beyond a one-point difference while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. LeBron James followed Kuzma's 25-point performance with 20 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 17 points while shooting 7-for-8 from the field. Dion Waiters recorded 12 points, while Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook scored nine points each.

DJ Augustin led the Magic with 21 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds, while Michael Carter-Williams scored 15 points and 8 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench. Aaron Gordon added 14 points, while Terrence Ross chipped in 12 points. Nikola Vucevic recorded 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

