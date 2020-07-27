LAL Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live

Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against Washington Wizards in the upcoming NBA scrimmage on July 27 (July 28, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 3 PM ET (Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST). The Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 49-14 in the 63 games they've played so far. Washington Wizards, on the other hand, occupy the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 24-40 in the 64 games they've played so far.

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Monday, July 27, 2020 (July 28 for Indian viewers)

Time: 3 PM ET, 12:30 AM IST (July 28)

LAL vs WAS Dream11 team, full squads

LAL vs WAS Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, J.R. Smith, Dion Waiters, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, Devontae Cacok, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee

LAL vs WAS Dream11 team: Washington Wizards squad

Bradley Beal, Thomas Bryant, Dāvis Bertāns, Rui Hachimura, Moritz Wagner, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Troy Brown Jr., C.J. Miles, Isaac Bonga, Jordan McRae, Admiral Schofield, Justin Robinson, Chris Chiozza, Garrison Mathews

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction: LAL vs WAS Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook

Washington Wizards: Shabazz Napier, Ish Smith, Jerian Grant

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Rajon Rondo (SG), Quinn Cook (SF), Danny Green (PF), Alex Caruso (C)

Washington Wizards: Shabazz Napier (PG), Ish Smith (SG), Jerian Grant (SF), Troy Brown (PF), Jerome Robinson (C)

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction: LAL vs WAS Dream11 team

Point Guards: LeBron James, Quinn Cook

Shooting Guard: Troy Brown

Small Forwards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaac Bonga

Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma

Centers: Dwight Howard, Thomas Bryant

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win this scrimmage.

Note: The LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction and LAL vs WAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs WAS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Lakers/Twitter