LAL Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live

Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against Washington Wizards in the upcoming NBA scrimmage on July 27 (July 28, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 3 PM ET (Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST). The Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 49-14 in the 63 games they've played so far. Washington Wizards, on the other hand, occupy the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 24-40 in the 64 games they've played so far.
Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, J.R. Smith, Dion Waiters, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, Devontae Cacok, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee
Bradley Beal, Thomas Bryant, Dāvis Bertāns, Rui Hachimura, Moritz Wagner, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Troy Brown Jr., C.J. Miles, Isaac Bonga, Jordan McRae, Admiral Schofield, Justin Robinson, Chris Chiozza, Garrison Mathews
Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win this scrimmage.
