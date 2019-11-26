NBA, Spurs Vs Lakers: LeBron James Sets Court On Fire As Lakers Extend Winning Streak

The AT&T Center witnessed the Lakers romp to their eighth consecutive victory in the NBA this season as they emerged victorious over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India). The Lakers had the best record in the NBA when they entered into the Spurs vs Lakers game, and they solidified that position with a convincing victory over their rivals. Lakers star LeBron James once again came to the fore as he registered a game-high 33 points to see the Lakers comfortably through.

NBA: Spurs vs Lakers match report

The Lakers have typically been a two-man show this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis providing the star turn. The Spurs vs Lakers game wasn't Anthony Davis' best performance for the Lakers this season, but Kyle Kuzma made up for the lost aggression during Davis' scoreless first quarter. Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were also in good nick on the night as they racked up a combined 27 points for the Lakers.

Taking care of both ends of the floor. @KingJames: 33 pts, 14 ast@AntDavis23: 19 pts, 12 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl, 2 blkhttps://t.co/oV2Sc1J3bc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 26, 2019

The Spurs have made it through to the NBA playoffs for 22 consecutive years under head coach Gregg Popovich. This has been largely down to their stellar defensive showings. However, their defensive steel seems to have faded away this season, if the Spurs' early-season showings are anything to go by. The Spurs have a dismal 6-12 record in the NBA's Western Conference so far and have given up triple-digit points in all 18 of their games. A leaky defence against a player like LeBron James who shows no signs of slowing down with age is bound to get punished. LeBron James registered 33 points, 14 assists and three rebounds on 13-of-24 shooting on the night.

NBA: Spurs vs Lakers result

The game ended with a margin of 104-114 to the Lakers, thanks majorly to the showings of the Lakers' usual suspects - LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Courtesy of the win over the Spurs, the Lakers continue their run at the top of the Western Conference standings. The Lakers will be seen in action once again this week when they take on Anthony Davis' former team, the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India, 8:00 am IST).

