Steph Curry Has A Heartfelt Message For Warriors, Dub Nation

Steph Curry had a motivational message for Dub Nation. He thanked Dub Nation for their support, not only throughout the years but also this year where the Golden State Warriors are struggling in the NBA. Steph Curry adds that it is an exciting time to be a Golden State Warriors fan with regards to everything they have achieved in the past, but also for what the future holds for the Golden State Warriors. He ended the message by asking the fans to stick with the Warriors and assured them that it will be a fun ride.

NBA 2019-20: Steph Curry has a motivational message for Dub Nation

Steph has a message for Dub Nation 💯 pic.twitter.com/Eab3bwx3bJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2019

Golden State Warriors NBA 2019-20 season so far, with Steph Curry injured

The Warriors bagged their fourth win by defeating the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night but lost to Miami Heat on Friday night. The defending Western Conference champions are having a disastrous NBA season, and currently, have the worst record in the league. Draymond Green himself returned to the court after sitting three games out due to a heel injury. He scored 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists as the Warriors defeated the Bulls 104-90. The Warriors went through multiple roster offseason roster changes and were plagued with injury ever since the NBA 2019-20 season started. Klay Thompson's return to the court is uncertain as he is currently recovering from an ACL injury. Steph Curry will also be sidelined due to a broken hand, while D'Angelo Russell suffers from a thumb injury.

Eric Paschall led the Warriors to victory on Wednesday night by scoring 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists while 9-of-17 while shooting which included 2 three-pointers. Paschall also had one turnover during his 36 minutes on the court. Alec Burks chipped in 23 points. Klay Thompson was present as a guest analyst during the game. Jordan Poole was the top scorer for the Warriors against the Heat with 20 points. Eric Paschall and Alec Burks added 17 and 16 points respectively.

