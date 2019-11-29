The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NBA: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook And Other Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving With Family

Basketball News

NBA: Here is how Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, James Harden, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Enis Kanter and Chris Bosh celebrated Thanksgiving.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

NBA players got their much-deserved break with Thanksgiving and celebrated it by spending it with their family. Players posted about their celebrations, letting their fans know what they're thankful for. Here are some tweets by NBA stars.

Here's how NBA stars celebrated Thanksgiving 

Also read | Stephen Curry injury update, reported return date and comeback for Warriors 

Also read | NBA: How were Anthony Davis, LeBron James and others welcomed by former fans?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Also read | Allen Iverson loves Stephen Curry, finds similarities between himself and Warriors star 

Stephen Curry was thankful for his squad and said that he would always be so. LeBron James posted a series of tweets, saying that he loves his family, but also complaining a little about the guest rooms being full. Russell Westbrook did community service in Houston and also posted a photo with his family. James Harden too, contributed by giving Thanksgiving dinner to 280 people. 

Also read | Lionel Messi reminds me of Stephen Curry: NBA star Steve Nash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG