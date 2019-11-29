NBA: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook And Other Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving With Family

NBA players got their much-deserved break with Thanksgiving and celebrated it by spending it with their family. Players posted about their celebrations, letting their fans know what they're thankful for. Here are some tweets by NBA stars.

Here's how NBA stars celebrated Thanksgiving

We had a great time serving Thanksgiving dinner to many families at the Boys and Girls club in Houston. Nothing better than putting a smile on peoples facing during a time of giving. #whynot #whynotgiveback pic.twitter.com/ok8yc7jNDl — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) November 27, 2019

Then ▶️ Now‼️ Forever grateful...far from where we were but the best is still yet to come‼️ Happy thanksgiving from mines to yours 🖤🙏🏾 #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/2TWrinAlnL — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 28, 2019

What it's all about 🙌



James Harden had dinner for over 280 people at his annual Thanksgiving event.



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/GJPeW9LjF3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2019

What’s the best Turkey joke you got for me ? 😂🦃



Hit me 😬 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 28, 2019

#Grateful for another year surrounded in LOVE and for the ability to watch multiple gen’s of our family come together and bond over food, laughs, games, and crafts!Heart full, Stomach full, and mindful of just how special days like today are 🙏🏼🍁⛵️ #BoshFamily #Thanksgiving2019 pic.twitter.com/ls9D5uZ8Le — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 29, 2019

Stephen Curry was thankful for his squad and said that he would always be so. LeBron James posted a series of tweets, saying that he loves his family, but also complaining a little about the guest rooms being full. Russell Westbrook did community service in Houston and also posted a photo with his family. James Harden too, contributed by giving Thanksgiving dinner to 280 people.

