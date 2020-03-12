NBA Suspended: Steph Curry Says Basketball Will Return But Safety First Amid Crisis

The Utah Jazz on Wednesday (Thursday IST) confirmed that Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA suspended all games in fear of rising cases of the Coronavirus crisis for an unspecified period. In an official statement, the NBA suspended all activities while notifying that the governing body will use the hiatus to decide further course of action in regards to the Coronavirus crisis. Several players reacted to the Coronavirus update, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

NBA suspended: Golden State Warrior's Steph Curry reacts to Coronavirus crisis

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry took to Twitter to express his reaction after NBA suspended all activities indefinitely. Curry tweeted that he doesn't know what to compare the Coronavirus situation to but urged people to take care of themselves and the people around them. He urged the fans to stay safe and said that basketball will be back at some point

NBA Suspended: Steph Curry hopes to see Vince Carter on the court

Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter might have played the last game of his career after NBA suspended basketball action for an indefinite period due to the Coronavirus crisis. The 43-year old is in the last season of his glittering 22-year NBA career and Steph Curry hoped that it is not the last time fans see Vince Carter on the basketball court. Steph Curry replied to a video posted by Complex Sports on Twitter, saying that it is hopefully not the last time 'VC' was on the court while also appreciated his drilled three-pointer from the game against the Knicks.

Hopefully not the last time we see you on the court VC but this is dope! #vinsanity https://t.co/7L8Q5fGUoz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

