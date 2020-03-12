Vince Carter Could've Played Final Shot Of Career After NBA Suspension Due To Coronavirus

Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter was set to retire from the NBA at the end of the current season. However, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for Coronavirus has forced the league to suspend all games indefinitely. With the fate of the current NBA season thrown into doubt, it could well be possible that Vince Carter has played his final game in the NBA on Wednesday night (Thursday IST).

Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey.

If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years.

B E Z✌🏽 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020

Vince Carter final game vs Knicks? Vince Carter final shot

With the NBA season suspended until further notice, Vince Carter checks in and drills a three in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLW1t7uIjW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

The former Toronto Raptors star had a memorable night taking the court during Hawks' game against the New York Knicks. Despite the Hawks losing 136-131, Carter rolled back the years when he entered the game in the final seconds of the game and drilled home a three-pointer. Courtesy of the three-pointer, Carter finished the game with five points and a rebound in 13 minutes of action.

While Vince Carter had little to no idea that the Knicks game could be his last in the NBA, the 43-year-old reflected back on his 22-year-old career in an emotional post-game press conference. Carter appeared teary-eyed as he tried to get to terms with what could be his last NBA game. Momentarily at a loss for words, Carter used the opportunity to thank everybody who was involved during his NBA journey while admitting 'It's still weird that his NBA career is over'.

Vince Carter final game? Addresses media after NBA suspension

“It’s a weird way to say I’m calling it a career.”



Vince Carter reflects on what might have been his final NBA game. pic.twitter.com/VcWlKdQAgV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Vince Carter enjoyed a successful career in the NBA. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his NBA career, where he played for eight different franchises in the league. However, Carter made his name in the league as being one of the best dunkers in the NBA. His NBA Slam Dunk contest win in 2000 is still regarded as one of the most iconic moments in his career.

Vince Carter final game? Watch some his best career dunks

NBA Coronavirus: NBA suspension could have major repercussions

Meanwhile, the NBA has suspended all its games until further notice. The league statement read that it would use the time to figure out the next steps in tackling the Coronavirus epidemic. Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert (confirmed) and Emmanuel Mudiay (reported) are two of the stars who are believed to have tested positive for the virus. As a result, the entire Jazz roster and OKC Thunder roster - who Jazz were supposed to face on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) - will reportedly be thoroughly tested and even self-quarantined for a definite period of time.

