Vince Carter Could've Played Final Shot Of Career After NBA Suspension Due To Coronavirus

Basketball News

NBA suspension due to Coronavirus outbreak means Vince Carter might have played his final game in the NBA. The 43-year-old drilled a 3-pointer in his final shot

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vince Carter

Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter was set to retire from the NBA at the end of the current season. However, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for Coronavirus has forced the league to suspend all games indefinitely. With the fate of the current NBA season thrown into doubt,  it could well be possible that Vince Carter has played his final game in the NBA on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). 

Also Read | Vince Carter Final Game? Star Etches His Name In NBA's History Books With Longevity Spread Across 4 Decades

Vince Carter final game vs Knicks? Vince Carter final shot

The former Toronto Raptors star had a memorable night taking the court during Hawks' game against the New York Knicks. Despite the Hawks losing 136-131, Carter rolled back the years when he entered the game in the final seconds of the game and drilled home a three-pointer. Courtesy of the three-pointer, Carter finished the game with five points and a rebound in 13 minutes of action. 

While Vince Carter had little to no idea that the Knicks game could be his last in the NBA, the 43-year-old reflected back on his 22-year-old career in an emotional post-game press conference. Carter appeared teary-eyed as he tried to get to terms with what could be his last NBA game. Momentarily at a loss for words, Carter used the opportunity to thank everybody who was involved during his NBA journey while admitting 'It's still weird that his NBA career is over'.

Also Read | Vince Carter Stuns Crowd During NBA Slam Dunk Contest 20 Years Ago On This Day: Watch

Vince Carter final game? Addresses media after NBA suspension

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Vince Carter enjoyed a successful career in the NBA. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his NBA career, where he played for eight different franchises in the league. However, Carter made his name in the league as being one of the best dunkers in the NBA. His NBA Slam Dunk contest win in 2000 is still regarded as one of the most iconic moments in his career.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant's Coach Praises Vince Carter To Motivate Lakers Legend In Throwback Video

Vince Carter final game? Watch some his best career dunks

NBA Coronavirus: NBA suspension could have major repercussions

Meanwhile, the NBA has suspended all its games until further notice. The league statement read that it would use the time to figure out the next steps in tackling the Coronavirus epidemic. Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert (confirmed) and Emmanuel Mudiay (reported) are two of the stars who are believed to have tested positive for the virus. As a result, the entire Jazz roster and OKC Thunder roster - who Jazz were supposed to face on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) - will reportedly be thoroughly tested and even self-quarantined for a definite period of time. 

Also Read | Kyrie Irving And Vince Carter Seen Embracing In Touching Moment After Hawks Vs Nets Game

First Published:
COMMENT
