NBA Teams Baffled As Luxury Tax Provides Major Advantage To Warriors Ahead Of New season

Several NBA teams have been left upset over the luxury tax numbers ahead of the 2020-21 campaign as they feel it would significantly benefit Western Conference giants, Golden State Warriors. On Monday, the NBA and Players Association reached an agreement in principle over the start date, length and specifics of the upcoming 2020-21 season. With the new NBA season reportedly set to apparently set to begin in late December, the league is now working to figure out all the details so that teams can conduct their offseason business.

NBA luxury tax: Why NBA teams are left annoyed with Golden State Warriors

According to the agreement by the NBA and Players Association, subject to a vote by the league's Board of Governors, the NBA 2020-21 season will consist of 72 regular-season games with the league set to begin on December 22. The NBA salary cap and luxury tax will be set at $109.140 million and $132.627 million, respectively -- the same as it was for the 2019-20 season. However, it is believed that the teams' tax payments will be reduced in proportion to any decreases in Basketball Related Income.

NBA is back.



NBA and NBPA agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.



- Free-agent negotiations begin Nov. 20 at 6pm

- Signing period begins at 12:01pm ET on Nov. 22.

- Season opens on Dec. 22.

- 72-game schedule

- Salary cap: $109.140M

- Luxury tax: $132.627M — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 10, 2020

Warriors roster: Key players already tied down to mega-deals for next season

This has worked in favour of the Golden State Warriors, who were initially looking at a gigantic tax bill at the end of the season. The Warriors have already committed $130.1 million to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins next season. However, based on the agreed-upon structure, the Warriors are now expected to spend a lot less in luxury tax payments.

ESPN reporter Bobby Marks explained that the savings for Warriors could be quite significant with the luxury tax. He said, "If Golden State used the $17.2m trade exception and revenue decreased by 30%, they could save around $50m. This could also help out Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and possibly a team like Milwaukee as well"

This is possibly a significant victory for the Warriors and rival teams are already upset (again). https://t.co/lyNv3EJgGe — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) November 10, 2020

Although some teams have been slightly pleased with the luxury tax numbers, reports claim that the rest of the NBA sides are baffled by the amendment. Reporter Brian Windhorst took to Twitter to explain that the agreement may have led to the Warriors upsetting the rival teams in the NBA.

