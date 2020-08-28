When Will NBA Games Resume? Postponed Games Rescheduled Over The Weekend

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott forced the league to postpone all their playoff games. As players voice their frustration and anger over Jacob Blake's shooting, the NBA struggled to come up with a plan to resume play, which was halted for the second time in the same year. However, reports confirmed that players agreed to continue their season, believing it would be the best way to support their cause.

When will the NBA games resume? NBA games postponed scheduled over the weekend

NBA statement on hopeful Postseason return on Friday or Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Qn0fcC7KHa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

As per the NBA's latest statement, the league will attempt to reschedule their games over the weekend. As of now, the Bucks-Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets-OKC Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers games will take on Friday at 12:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST). The timings for the remaining games – Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz – will be confirmed later.

"NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," wrote NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass in his statement. He spoke about their video conference, which would include players, 13 governors representing teams in the bubble, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) representatives, the league office and Michael Jordan – the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman.

Sources: Many players believed that leaving the bubble would take away their platform and felt that real change and awareness can come from working in Orlando on this big stage. Also many conversations about how this can be a ripple effect in sports. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 27, 2020

Per reports, the NBA legend worked as a "voice of reason", even reaching out to NBPA president Chris Paul and Rockets star Russell Westbrook. Post the meeting, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that players have decided to continue with the season. The initial boycott resulted in the Clippers and Lakers opting for a cancellation, which they later took back.

The Wisconsin-based Buck' boycott was triggered after Blake's shooting, wherein the players claimed no one was able to concentrate on basketball. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot multiple times in broad daylight, while his children waited in the car. The other four teams scheduled to play decided against it, while the Magic did not accept a defeat from the Bucks. Following everyone's decision to play, the league and teams are working with the players to send their point across. The NBA and NBPA could also make a joint statement about a plan that speaks on "police accountability, voting registration and support for the George Floyd Bill".

(Image credit: AP)